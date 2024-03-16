Karon's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Many fans might be interested in Karon's Valorant settings. Kim Won-tae is a rising star from South Korea and currently plays for the Gen.G squad. Karon fills the Controller spot on the team and is consistently present on the top half of the scoreboard. Omen is his most-played Agent, but he also uses Astra, Viper, and Brimstone as required.

While his Valorant settings can help you get started on your journey to improvement, only practice and dedication can get you to that level. You can check out some Valorant aim training routines to improve your accuracy.

This article contains everything that is known about Karon's Valorant settings.

TH Karon's Valorant settings in 2024

Karon with the rest of the Gen.G Valorant team at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Karon's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Here are Karon's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.2

Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 160

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Override Firing Error Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: -

Inner Line Length: -

Inner Line Thickness: -

Inner Line Offset: -

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: -

Outer Line Length: -

Outer Line Thickness: -

Outer Line Offset: -

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;d;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Alt

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+

You can use these settings to get better at the game.

