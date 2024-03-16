Karon's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Many fans might be interested in Karon's Valorant settings. Kim Won-tae is a rising star from South Korea and currently plays for the Gen.G squad. Karon fills the Controller spot on the team and is consistently present on the top half of the scoreboard. Omen is his most-played Agent, but he also uses Astra, Viper, and Brimstone as required.
While his Valorant settings can help you get started on your journey to improvement, only practice and dedication can get you to that level. You can check out some Valorant aim training routines to improve your accuracy.
This article contains everything that is known about Karon's Valorant settings.
TH Karon's Valorant settings in 2024
Note: Karon's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net
Here are Karon's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.2
- Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 160
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
- Override Firing Error Offset: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: -
- Inner Line Length: -
- Inner Line Thickness: -
- Inner Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness: -
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
- 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;d;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Alt
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+
You can use these settings to get better at the game.
