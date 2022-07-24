VCT Masters Copenhagen Grand Final: 3 reasons why PRX will be victorious (and 3 reasons it will be FPX)

After 15 days of intense matchups, VCT Masters: Copenhagen is coming to an end with the grand finals, with the two strongest teams amongst the participants making it to the showdown. As July 24 nears, fans will be more hyped to watch and support their favorite team taking the trophy home.

It's unfortunate for teams like OpTic Gaming and Fnatic to ride back home after coming so close, but it is not the end. However, for this VCT Masters, PRX and FPX stand strong as they face each other for the final matchup, both teams have proved remarkably strong facing their previous opponents.

PRX is currently dominating VCT Masters: Copenhagen

1) f0rsakeN and Jinggg, the duelist duo

f0rsaken and Jinggg, are often praised for being the best duo in the Valorant professional scene. PRX started on the correct foot when they had these beast duelist handlers on the roster.

PRX's momentum did not seem to falter in the last few matches, and this deadly duo is a huge reason for that. The timing plays f0rsaken and Jinggg can provide together is phenomenal and a sight to see for the audience.

2) PRX is the first Asian team to qualify for the finals

PRX's journey has not been easy landing in these tournaments, they've lost and were able to get back on their feet through several VCT qualifiers and finally make it to the biggest stage for the game.

PRX is the first ever team to represent the whole of Asia in a major VCT event. This is a proud moment for the team and the region as they set new heights for their achievements.

3) Playing against all odds

PRX had three players on their roster who were COVID positive during the tournament. Apart from the players, their management and their coach also tested positive.

The team's star players, Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee and Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto, tested positive during the tournament. This did not stop them from performing their best in the matches, eventually making it to the grand finals in Copenhagen. This is an excellent achievement, proving that a team can still thrive and go.

FPX has also been a dominating force in Copenhagen

1) Winners of the lower brackets

FPX proved exceptional after defeating OpTic Gaming in the lower brackets final matchup on July 23.

The matchup was a best of five fashion where FPX took three maps from OpTic, taking the win with them. This huge factor keeps the team afloat with confidence as they are now in the top two of the tournament, all set to face PRX.

Both the teams will be on their best preparations, but FPX's victory against OpTic will help boost their confidence more than ever.

2) A final complication to overcome

The FPX roster had already gone through several problems before the grand finals, which resulted in several bumps for them to overcome.

By now, the entire VCT audience knows how many difficulties the team had to face regarding their visa status and how Suygetsu, one of their star players, also missed a few matches, resulting in the team finding a substitute. This greatly fueled their emotions to take the winner's title more than ever.

3) A home treatment

Apart from all the issues, one thing that FPX has in their favor: is the home crowd on their side.

Since VCT Copenhagen will an even in front of a huge audience, this means a lot for the crowd to cheer for their team. This is also the first international LAN event for Valorant, which means there is tension between the teams. FPX may get a tiny advantage through this, which might help them in the long going of the final match.

VCT Masters: Copenhagen Grand Finals will be live on Twitch and YouTube on both platforms' official VALORANT Champions Tour Channels.

Timings for the match are 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 12:00 AM JST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far