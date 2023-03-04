What does ACS mean in Valorant?

Valorant is Riot’s premier title in the first-person shooter (FPS) genre. With twenty Agents bringing in their own unique arsenal, every match is bound to be exhilarating. If you take a glimpse at the post-match scoreboard, you can read all about your match performance. One of these tabs will be your ACS or Average Combat Score.

With multiple terms in the confusing world of FPS lingoes such as Eco, Forcing, K/D, GG, and many others, the addition of ACS might complicate things even further. ACS is a term distinctive to Valorant, so an introduction to it on the board may be perplexing, especially to beginners.

Understanding Valorant's ACS on a scoreboard

Your Valorant ACS is pivotal in your bid to become the MVP. Unlike your K/D (Kills per Death) Ratio, your Average Combat Score stats are calculated by factoring in your damage, multi-kills, and non-damaging assists.

Hence, even if you don't secure a lot of kills in a match, you can still receive a boost to your ACS through assists and dealing damage.

How is ACS calculated in Valorant

The average Combat Score is calculated per round, as well as at the end of the game. Valorant quantifies your contribution per round in a match. In this way, the ACS that you see at the end of a game is the average of every round played.

Damage: one point per damage dealt

Kills (points per enemy alive respectively): 150/130/110/90/70

Multi-kills: +50 per additional kill

Non–damaging assists: 25

Round Scores

Damage: You get a point towards your Average Combat Score for every hit of damage you deal, including damage inflicted through weapons and abilities. Agents like Raze, Sova, and Phoenix can inflict a lot of damage through their abilities.

Kills: The earlier you get a kill in a round, the more points you score. Drawing first blood gets you the highest ACS at 150, and every subsequent kill gets you 20 less, meaning you get only 70 if you secure the last elimination.

Multi-kills: Multi-kills denote how many kills you get simultaneously. Each elimination after your first grants you 50 more points.

Non-damaging assists: Every non-damaging assist that grants your team a kill also provides you with 25 ACS points. These abilities include the KAY/O knife, Sage’s heal orb, Sova’s recon dart, and others.

Round scores: As the name suggests, every round you win in Valorant contributes to your ACS point tally.

Is ACS important in Valorant?

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar Ranked Fact Friday!



ACS does not affect your Rank/MMR in any way, it is just a stat used to give context to the match! Yes, having a positive KDA may indicate an increase in your Encounter MMR. BUT Winning is the best way to climb and increase your Win/Loss MMR! Ranked Fact Friday!ACS does not affect your Rank/MMR in any way, it is just a stat used to give context to the match! Yes, having a positive KDA may indicate an increase in your Encounter MMR. BUT Winning is the best way to climb and increase your Win/Loss MMR!

As stated by Riot dev ‘@EvrMoar’ on Twitter, your Average Combat Score does not affect your Matchmaking Rating (MMR) on the competitive ladder of Valorant.

It is merely a statistical tool for calculating your performance in each match. Your K/D and, more importantly, winning the match are crucial factors in increasing your MMR and ranking.

ACS: A conclusion

For the most part, ACS is not an important factor to keep an eye on. In a competitive environment, your MMR is the most vital component. If you are having fun and want to top the leaderboards or have healthy competition with your teammates, you can always try and keep your Average Combat Score high.

Going for first-blood kills, picking high DPS characters like Raze, and racking up multiple frags in a round are surefire ways of keeping your Average Combat Score high.

In the end, winning the round boosts the stat in question. So winning the most rounds and the game is the most important aspect of gaining more points.

Poll : 0 votes