What to expect from Valorant Episode 7 Act 1? Release date, new Sentinel, and more

Valorant's last act of Episode 6 will soon come to an end soon. The fandom is excited about this because the new episode will offer multiple game-changing factors. In addition to fresh agents, modes, and other features, this game will have its progression system revamped and introduce a new currency known as Kingdom Credits. Players will have an entirely new gameplay experience in the upcoming Episode 7 Act 1.

Riot Games has disclosed several key components in the next update that gamers can look forward to. Valorant fans should read this article if they want to know what to expect from the Episode 7 Act 1 update.

When will Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 begin?

On June 27, 2023, Valorant's current Episode 6 Act 3 will come to a close. Players will also get the new Episode 7 update on the same day. There will be some regional variations in terms of the timing. As a result, this update will be released in certain areas on June 28, 2023. The update is expected to go live on June 27 at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

Players won't be able to access the game during the two-to-four-hour server downtime that will precede Patch 7.0's deployment.

What new elements to expect in Episode 7 Act 1?

Players should be prepared for a number of brand-new additions to the title that might change their gaming experience. Here is every such alteration coming to Valorant.

Team Deathmatch mode

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/3CvAUlm Maxbot’s back and ready for REVENGE. VALORANT’s take on Team Deathmatch launches alongside EP_07 // ACT I. See full trailer here: Maxbot’s back and ready for REVENGE. VALORANT’s take on Team Deathmatch launches alongside EP_07 // ACT I. See full trailer here:➡️ riot.com/3CvAUlm https://t.co/GqB4MqPnAX

A 5v5 ability-based mode called Team Deathmatch will be available in the title's playlist. In it, players will be able to battle against the other team on three new maps created especially for this inclusion.

Four timed stages, weapon upgrades, and other deathmatch aspects like respawning every 1.5 seconds and no economy will also be part of this mode. A team will be declared the winner when they reach 100 kills.

New Agent

The debut of Agent 23 will occur in the new Episode 7 Act 1. Recently, a well-known Valorant leaker revealed this character's name will be Deadlock. According to the rumors, the new entity will be a female character.

Riot has not made any public pronouncements besides stating that she will be a Sentinal agent. 2023 is supposed to see three new Agents, according to developers. The first is currently out, the second will be in the upcoming update, and the third will be accessible later this year.

New progression system

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/43FSlvf Episode 7 is the start of our new progression system to better reward you for the time you spend playing VALORANT. Check out our deep dive on the changes and FAQ below. Episode 7 is the start of our new progression system to better reward you for the time you spend playing VALORANT. Check out our deep dive on the changes and FAQ below.➡️ riot.com/43FSlvf https://t.co/y6DqJ8Skaa

The progression system has been completely redesigned, with daily tasks revised, Agent contracts replaced with "Agents & Gear," and a new free in-game currency. Kingdom Credits was introduced as a new way to gather previously released battle pass items and quickly unlock characters.

Poll : 0 votes