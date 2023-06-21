When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 begin for Mumbai (India) server?

The final act of Valorant's Episode 6 is coming to an end which will pave a new path for the beginning of Episode 7. The upcoming update will be significant, including new game modes, an agent, a progression system, and much more to the title. The update will be deployed globally, but there may be regional variations, so Indian gamers may be puzzled about the planned update timetable, downtime duration, and other details.

To keep things simple, the following article will cover all the important details regarding the release date and timing of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 for Indian users.

Release date and time for Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 in Mumbai (Indian) server

The current Episode 6 Act 3 will end on June 27, and Valorant will release its new Episode 7 Act 1 update within a few hours. Before the update is released, the developers will do server maintenance, which will cause a 2 - 4 hour downtime. You will be unable to access the game at this time.

Following the completion of the maintenance, patch 7.0 will be applied, and players will be able to experience all of the new content that the latest update has to offer.

For Indian players, the update is planned to begin on June 28, 2:30 a.m. IST, like with previous Act updates. The servers will be down for a few hours owing to maintenance, and once completed, gamers will receive the latest update around 6:30 a.m. IST.

Once the servers have been restored to regular operation, players must download and install the patch to enjoy all the new content implemented in Valorant.

What are the new changes in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1?

Patch 7.0 will bring a slew of new features for players, including a new 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode with four timed stages that enable users to upgrade weapons, use abilities, and respawn every 1.5 seconds. The mode will have its own dedicated maps, and the first team to get 100 kills wins the match.

Aside from the new mode, Agent 23 will make his appearance in Episode 7 Act 1. Riot has revealed that three new Agents will be released in 2023. One has already been released, the second will be included in the next update, and the third will be available later this year.

Finally, Valorant's progression system has been completely reworked: daily tasks have been revised, Agent contracts have been replaced with "Agents & Gear," and a new free in-game currency, Kingdom Credits, has been introduced as a new way of collecting previous battle pass items and to quickly unlock agents.

The above is everything related to the upcoming Episode 7 Act 1 update that players should know.

