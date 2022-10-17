When does Harbor release in Valorant this week for all regions? 

Valorant is about to add its newest Agent, an Indian character. Harbor, the new addition, will have a utility kit with water-based powers. Previously, the developers released a short clip on YouTube to tease him and disclose his backstory.

Riot is enabling a few select players to try out the new character before its public release. Harbor's latest gameplay trailer video further demonstrates his water-based powers. According to the video, the forthcoming character is a Controller Agent who takes over the site with his water-based abilities.

Harbor's skills, which include halting bullets and momentarily slowing down opponents, have now been unveiled in a new gameplay clip. The new Valorant Agent is slated to join the game with the release of Episode 5 Act 3 on October 18.

All details about Harbor's launch in Valorant

Harbor is Valorant's first water-based Agent, and his strength is derived from an old artifact. The game already has Agents based on the remaining natural elements, including air, earth, and fire. It will be fascinating to see how the addition of a new element user affects the current meta.

Harbor's release date has finally been revealed by Riot Games. He will be formally launched on October 18, along with a fresh new Battle Pass, to coincide with the start of Episode 5 Act 3.

Harbor is Valorant's seventh Controller Agent to join the team. His addition will undoubtedly broaden the existing meta, providing players with additional options to control sites and give assistance to teammates.

Indeed, he will be a formidable rival to Viper, who is commonly considered the strongest Controller Agent and has shown to be a flexible choice for most maps.

The second Act of Episode 5 is still in process, but it will soon conclude, indicating the start of the third and final one. Fans are thrilled about this update since it is expected to significantly improve the game. Devoted gamers are eager to discover more about the new Act's start time and other details.

A complete list of his abilities is shown below:

His 'E' ability is High Tide, which creates a wall of water that simultaneously limits vision and slows any players who are impacted by it. You may bend the wall to create a protective curving wave.

His 'Q' ability is Cove, which is essentially a little cloud of fog that prevents bullets from entering it. This spell appears to be ideal for protecting allies while planting or defusing the spike, but it is unlikely to be beneficial for smoking off adversaries from regions.

Cascade, his 'C' talent, is similar to High Tide in that it throws a wave of water ahead. However, this is more about slowing enemies than vision blocking. It can also pass through walls, allowing you to employ it as a surprise assault on someone lurking behind a corner.

Finally, his ultimate is Reckoning, which summons a geyser pool to a specific area on the ground. Any adversaries hit by the geyser are concussed. It has several hits, so you might dominate someone for a long time if they can't move.

While the Battle Pass is still one of Valorant Episode 5 Act 3's most wanted items, Varun Batra, nicknamed Harbor, is possibly the season's biggest highlight. It has been a long time since a new Controller Agent has entered the game. Although the community is anxious to put him to the test, it will be evident what gamers truly think of Harbor once he goes online.

Expected release schedules for all regions are as follows:

Asia Pacific: 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: 18/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated Harbor will be played by select content creators very soon. 1 hr and 40 mins from this tweet. Harbor will be played by select content creators very soon. 1 hr and 40 mins from this tweet.

At the moment, Harbor is set to debut on October 18 alongside Episode 5 Act 3 for all regions. He can block vision immediately on the map rather than needing to navigate to another screen. The Valorant Agent accomplishes this by making liquid walls and bubbles in strategic spots to obstruct vision and protect teammates.

Poll : 0 votes