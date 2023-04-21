When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 end?

Valorant, Riot Games’ premier, agent-based, First-Person Shooter (FPS) game, has reached about halfway through its third year of existence. Act 2 of Episode 6 began on March 7, 2023. In Valorant, Episodes mark the biggest competitive time frame and last for about half a year. They are further divided into three Acts, with the latter running for two months each.

Act 2, the second last Act for Episode 6, brought forth a new Agent (Gekko), an all-new Oni Bundle, a fresh Battle Pass, and a soft Rank Reset after Act 1 concluded. A Rank Reset is essential to keep any multiplayer ranked game fresh. Players are forced to grind back up the ladder to reach their desired ranks. It also keeps the player base active and provides them with a sense of satisfaction.

As Act 2 nears its conclusion, these last few days might prove crucial for some players to catch up on their Battle Pass tiers or reach their desired rank. This article will provide details on when the ongoing Valorant Act will wind up to help these players out.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 is slated to conclude in less than a week

As the in-game timer states, Act 2 is expected to go offline on April 25, 2023. This means that players have about four days to finish their remaining tasks, be it reaching the rank they are aiming for or completing Battle Pass tiers. When this Act ends, players will be unable to queue for competitive games or earn any Battlepass XP.

When the timer runs out, players will be restricted from any form of competitive play, barring custom games. Other modes, such as Unrated, Swift Play, Spike Rush, etc., will still be available for players to queue into. These modes, along with access to the game, in general, will also become unavailable once pre-update maintenance rolls in.

Depending on the patch size, maintenance breaks prior to updates usually last for a couple of hours. During this maintenance phase, players cannot access Valorant.

Once Riot Games completes the deployment of the new patch, the client will urge all players to download and install the same. After doing so, players will be able to jump back into the game to check out everything new on offer.

Episode 6 Act 3 will go live on April 25, 14:00 PST. The servers will be shut down for maintenance at 6:00 PDT in the Americas, with the same for Asia and Pacific happening on April 26, 2023. The Competitive Queue will be shut down about seven hours before maintenance.

With the new Act in place and all ranks reset, players must play and complete one match to uncover their new rank. The Rank-Rating (RR) bar for a player will, however, begin at the same location where it left off in the previous Act.

What to expect in the upcoming Valorant Act?

As Episode 6 Act 3 goes live, Valorant will welcome a plethora of changes along with the soft rank reset. Bind, one of the few maps added to the game at its inception, will receive a renovated look and feel while marking its return to the Competitive map pool.

The game’s newest feature, Premier Global Open Beta, a tournament mode available to all, will also be launched alongside this new patch. Players will be allowed to form a team and climb up real-time leaderboards for a chance to step into the global limelight.

With only four days left for this Act to end - meaning a soft rank reset again - and for these tremendous changes to be deployed, players can look forward to experiencing a more polished and competitive Valorant experience in the upcoming final segment of Episode 6.

