When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 competitive queue end?

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 competitive queue end date and time will be of interest to many players as the present phase of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter comes to an end. This timing can be found under your Act Rank graphic in the Career tab of the game, but given its relatively obscure positioning, it can be hard to locate.
The Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 competitive queue will end on June 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm PDT. Keep reading to find out when it will conclude in other major regions.
Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 competitive queue end date and time for all major regions
Here's a detailed region-wise breakdown of the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 competitive queue end date and time:
- India: June 25, 2024, at 07:30 pm IST
- Brazil: June 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm PDT
- Europe: June 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm CEST
- Korea: June 25, 2024, at 11:00 pm KST
- Latin America: June 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm PDT
- North America: June 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm PDT
You can queue for a ranked game until the very last minute before things shut down in your region. As long as there are other players available in your skill level, you will get a match.
However, if you miss this window, you will have to wait approximately nine to 10 hours before the Competitive gameplay mode returns. During this time, you can enjoy all other game modes, including Unrated, Swiftplay, Team Deathmatch, and so on.
Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue start date and time
Seven hours after the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 competitive queue comes to an end, the game's servers will be taken down for scheduled maintenance. This will last approximately two to three hours.
Here are the approximate timings when you can queue for competitive matches in Valorant Episode 9 Act 1:
- India: June 26, 2024, at 4:30 am IST
- Brazil: June 25, 2024, at 08:00 am PDT
- Europe: June 26, 2024, at 7:00 am CEST
- Korea: June 26, 2024, at 8:00 am KST
- Latin America: June 25, 2024, at 08:00 am PDT
- North America: June 25, 2024, at 08:00 am PDT
The new Valorant map Abyss will be available for competitive play starting from Episode 8 Act 1.
