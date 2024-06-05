"Why is Neon blatantly overpowered now?": Valorant community shocked by Agent balance changes in patch 8.11

The Valorant patch 8.11 will be rolling out in the upcoming week. Along with the patch, various Agents, specifically Controller and Duelist changes, are scheduled to go live. While some changes are not very eye-catching, others have made the community rather unhappy. Among all, the Neon tweaks have left an unpleasant feeling in the players’ minds.

In the official patch notes posted on X by Riot Games, many players from the community have left comments about what they think of the Duelist and Controller changes.

User @jmanny13's comment (Image via X)

An X user @jmanny13 stated that they are confused because Neon is getting a buff when she is already powerful in the current patch.

User @Plerto_'s comment on the post (Image via X)

A Valorant player, @Plerto_, expressed their frustration and commented about Neon getting an overpowered buff.

X user @AerithReborn's reaction (Image via X)

Another member of the community, @AerithReborn, appeared shocked because Neon had been granted a second slide.

The user @Joulou77's comment (Image via X)

While other players are commenting about the Neon changes, a Valorant player, @Joulou77, has commented on the Reyna tweaks. Additionally, they stated that players will instalock Neon instead of Raze in some maps.

A comment by an X user @KazVibezZ (Image via X)

X user @KazVibezZ expressed delight with the Neon changes as they main the Duelist.

X user @_Cloudy's reaction to the patch notes (Image via X)

X user @_Cloudy stated that all the changes to the Duelists and Controllers are fairly good. Additionally, they expressed that they wanted Clove to be nerfed a little more, while the Raze nerf was not needed.

Valorant community reacts to new Agent balance changes

Riot Games has disclosed the patch notes for version 8.11, which is set to be released in the upcoming week. While players seem happy with some of the changes, others appear unhappy since their beloved Agents have received significant nerfs. Among all the changes, the tweak to Neon’s kit has made players predict a drastic change to the aforementioned Agent.

After Patch 8.11 rolls out, Neon will have two slides instead of one. She will not have any strafe speed penalty while running and will get a whopping buff to her fuel regeneration from 60 seconds to 20 seconds, much to the dismay of some players.

