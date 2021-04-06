10 all-time favourite wrestling manoeuvers 

Four things make a good wrestler: Entrance music, In-ring action, mic-skills and a solid finishing move. If all these four things are integrated into them in good proportions, the wrestler is bound to see success in the wrestling scene. However, two of them are the primary reason behind their wrestling career, that is In-ring action and finishing move.

Many of our favorite wrestlers have an amazing move-set, and that attracts our attention towards them. There are some maneuvers which are made exclusively for wrestlers. Eg. Curb-Stomp is exclusively for Seth Rollins. While some moves are used by various wrestlers. Eg. DDT's, Clothesline etc.

There are certain moves which have been famous for a very long time, and it causes a lot of impact on their opponents. The following is a list of all-time famous wrestling maneuvers which have been used by several or a single wrestler to create a huge impact on their opponents. The following list has been made after analyzing their impact on the opponent, and also the pop that it receives while it is being performed.

Honorable Mentions: Sweet Chin Music; Shawn Michaels, Chokeslam; Kane, Big Show; Jackhammer, Goldberg.

So, here is the list.

#10 Chris Jericho's Walls of Jericho/ Liontamer

It tamed every wrestler around

Chris Jericho's Walls of Jericho is a submission move that is a variation of the Boston Crab. This vicious submission maneuver has spread a wave of dread across the roster because if applied with full pressure, it can end the wrestler's career and alter the way their body works for their entire life.

Walls of Jericho has also been used in UFC by Jonno Mears which made Jericho a proud man.

Y2J has used this move on several occasions to mark victories and annihilate his opponent. Initially, Jericho used the Liontamer, the more vicious form of Walls of Jericho where he applied pressure with his knee on the back of his opponent's neck. After following the advice of many, he changed it to the Walls of Jericho which went along with WWE's PG era.

Jericho was one of the limited wrestlers who used this move to perfection. Terming it the 'Walls of Jericho' in line with his gimmick was certainly a masterstroke.

