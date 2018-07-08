10 best American Badass Undertaker matches

Deadman Walking

The Undertaker is one of the, if not the greatest of all time. The Phenom, The Deadman, The Undertaker has been 'digging holes and taking souls for over 28 years now.

The Undertaker will be best remembered for his Deadman persona, but for over 3 years, also performed as the American Badass. As the motorbike riding American Badass, Taker was still doing a great job in entertaining the fans. The popular opinion has always been that the American Badass was The Undertaker at his worst in his career, but I think that is far from the truth.

While The Undertaker has wrestled the majority of his best matches as The Deadman, he has also had his fair share of solid encounters during his Badass days.

Here are the top 10 best matches that The Undertaker had as the American Badass.

#10 The Undertaker vs. John Cena - Vengeance 2003

Old School vs. New School

The Undertaker had a bit of a task on his hands here.

Today, and for the past several years, I have no problem in saying that John Cena is one of the greatest performers of all time.

However, this hasn't always been the case as it did take John quite a few years to get into the groove of things. John Cena's first year in WWE was pretty shaky. His debut match with Kurt Angle was solid, but that would be pretty much the only entertaining match he had for an entire year.

Cena's next good match wouldn't come until Vengeance 2003, with The Undertaker. The promo's between the two was pretty much the only thing keeping fans interested at the time.

No one had much hope that the match itself would be very good as Taker and Cena had a match on Smackdown a few months earlier that had been pretty dull. Everyone was pleasantly surprised.

It was by far a match of the year candidate, but considering John's experience level here, Taker did a very good job in helping to carry the Dr. of Thuganomics to a decent offering.

The Undertaker controlled the start of the match, but Cena took advantage by drinking water and spraying it in the Undertaker's face, as seen above. Cena reversed several big moves, got in some good offence and caused Taker to bleed from the mouth.

Taker would regain control, and shortly after kicking out of the then 'FU' (Attitude Adjustment), Taker hit the Last Ride for the win.