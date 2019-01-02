×
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 1 Jan, 2019

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Jan 2019, 09:35 IST

SmackDown Live just kicked the year off with a winner
SmackDown Live just kicked the year off with a winner

Even though both RAW and SmackDown Live were taped last week and telecast this week, I thought that they were both extremely solid shows. RAW was a better show overall than SmackDown Live was. I thought SmackDown Live had a little more filler than RAW did. That said, I did not feel my attention waver at any point through the night.

2019 can potentially be a great year for WWE. It is clear that there will be a shift in programming from what WWE traditionally does, to a more evolved, fresh perspective in line with the changing tastes of fans. With new promotions like AEW on the horizon, such a move guarantees that WWE can be abreast with the latest happenings in the sports entertainment world.

What did you guys think of this week's episode? Also, how did you guys bring in the New Year?

Be sure to let me know in the comments.

#1 Best: The Man meets Cena

John Cena and Becky Lynch had a very interesting confrontation this week
John Cena and Becky Lynch had a very interesting confrontation this week

I daresay that the show kicked off into high gear after this segment took place. John Cena called out any man from the back to come out and challenge him to a match. His request would not be answered by a man, but 'The Man'. Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas also interrupted proceedings.

And this would lead to a Mixed Tag Team match. Becky Lynch and John Cena teamed up for the first time ever. John Cena may be a legend, but the audience was chanting for Lynch throughout.

The most amusing thing happened when it seemed that Cena had the match won. Lynch tossed him out of the ring and submitted Vega.

Now, you can't see that coming!

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
