×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Best And Worst of SmackDown Live - 6th November, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    07 Nov 2018, 09:49 IST

SmackDown Live was a much better show than RAW was
SmackDown Live was a much better show than RAW was

No, I wasn't very kind to RAW last night, really. I thought SmackDown Live made up for it with an entertaining show. It wasn't the best show that I've seen by a long shot. But there was enough on the show to keep me absolutely invested.

Welcome to the 'Best and Worst' review and analysis of the blue brand's latest episode. Much like RAW, this episode came to us from the United Kingdom. But unlike RAW, it did seem like WWE put in effort and tried to make SmackDown Live an actual entertaining affair.

I thought SmackDown Live did far more to advance storylines than RAW did, especially when it comes to the actual Survivor Series build. I suppose the invasions will begin on next week's show.

Here's my take...

#1 Best: A volatile team

I genuinely loved seeing Daniel Bryan snap at the end of the show
I genuinely loved seeing Daniel Bryan snap at the end of the show

I loved the pairing of Daniel Bryan and The Miz as co-captains as soon as it was announced. The two men have had a heated rivalry leading into the Survivor Series build, and can play off that to make Survivor Series a riveting affair. Of course, Shane McMahon expected Daniel Bryan to be level-headed and The Miz to be the hot-headed superstar.

Only, it would be Daniel Bryan whose buttons Samoa Joe would push at the end of the night. This would cause him to snap and take the fight to his team. He would even assault the babyface Shane McMahon in the process, and walk out of the arena, looking like a boss!

This is an extremely dramatic cliffhanger and should build quite brilliantly in the weeks that follow. I am intrigued to see how it plays out on next week's show.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown SaNiTY Absolution Daniel Bryan Shane McMahon WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 11 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 23 Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 of the good, the bad, and the ugly segments on this...
RELATED STORY
The 5 most underused superstars on SmackDown in 2018
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (6th...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live before...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason behind Paige being backstage at Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (4...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us