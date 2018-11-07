Best And Worst of SmackDown Live - 6th November, 2018

SmackDown Live was a much better show than RAW was

No, I wasn't very kind to RAW last night, really. I thought SmackDown Live made up for it with an entertaining show. It wasn't the best show that I've seen by a long shot. But there was enough on the show to keep me absolutely invested.

Welcome to the 'Best and Worst' review and analysis of the blue brand's latest episode. Much like RAW, this episode came to us from the United Kingdom. But unlike RAW, it did seem like WWE put in effort and tried to make SmackDown Live an actual entertaining affair.

I thought SmackDown Live did far more to advance storylines than RAW did, especially when it comes to the actual Survivor Series build. I suppose the invasions will begin on next week's show.

Here's my take...

#1 Best: A volatile team

I genuinely loved seeing Daniel Bryan snap at the end of the show

I loved the pairing of Daniel Bryan and The Miz as co-captains as soon as it was announced. The two men have had a heated rivalry leading into the Survivor Series build, and can play off that to make Survivor Series a riveting affair. Of course, Shane McMahon expected Daniel Bryan to be level-headed and The Miz to be the hot-headed superstar.

Only, it would be Daniel Bryan whose buttons Samoa Joe would push at the end of the night. This would cause him to snap and take the fight to his team. He would even assault the babyface Shane McMahon in the process, and walk out of the arena, looking like a boss!

EVERY member of the #SDLive Men's team at #SurvivorSeries might be on @WWEDanielBryan's bad side right about now! pic.twitter.com/gOaSVYdYQI — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2018

This is an extremely dramatic cliffhanger and should build quite brilliantly in the weeks that follow. I am intrigued to see how it plays out on next week's show.

