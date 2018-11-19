×
Best and worst of Survivor Series 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.67K   //    19 Nov 2018, 12:05 IST

I have mixed thoughts about the recent pay-per-view
I have mixed thoughts about the recent pay-per-view

I received messages about the delay of this article and so at the outset, forgive me. I had other things to get off my chest and as a result, published this and this first. What did I think of Survivor Series overall? The wrestling was not bad, but the booking was quite puzzling.

I shall separate the best from the worst in this post event review feature. Please feel free to share your thoughts about the event as well. Did you think Survivor Series this year is a show you'll recommend to your friends and colleagues?

RAW and SmackDown Live went head to head in this massive event. Which brand came out on top?

It was a wave of red, through and through.

#1 Best: The main event match

Bryan and Lesnar actually had a pretty good match
Bryan and Lesnar actually had a pretty good match

When the match was announced, I expected it to be a total squash. In fact, when the match began, I expected it to be a squash based on how it was playing out. But it turns out that Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar was a far more competitive match than I could have ever imagined it to really be.

The announcers also did a fantastic job of saying how Lesnar was completely butchering Daniel Bryan. Fans at home knew his history of concussions and the beginning of the match actually looked very uncomfortable to watch and sit through. But Bryan would seize the advantage with a low blow.


Ultimately, Brock Lesnar came out on top, just like we'd all expected him to. However, when all was said and done, this seemed like a match that could have gone either way.

Does Lesnar work much better with smaller men than he does with the Monsters?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
