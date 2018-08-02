10 Best RKOs in WWE History

Randy Orton has definitely dished out some of the best RKOs of all time

Throughout the illustrious history of Professional Wrestling, there have been a few limited finishing maneuvers which have certainly made a huge impact on the entire Pro Wrestling industry, in overall.

However, over the years, there have been very few moves like The RKO, which has eventually gone on to cement its place as one of the all-time greatest wrestling finishers of all time.

Randy Orton's ability to pull-off the RKO during unexpected moments and his capability of striking quick from unexpected situations is what truly makes this move as one of the most genuinely feared and dangerous moves of all time. And time and time out, several notable superstars and WWE legends have all had a taste of the RKO.

Therefore, with that being said, here are the 10 best RKOs delivered by Randy Orton in the WWE:

#10 Rey Mysterio- SmackDown, 2005

Orton placing Mysterio on the top rope

Throughout the years, both Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio have squared-off against each other on several occasions in the WWE ring and have eventually gone on to cement their place as two of WWE's biggest veterans.

Back in the day, Orton and Mysterio sure did enjoy a pretty intense rivalry with each other on SmackDown and during one of their one-on-one collisions in 2005, 'The Viper' was seen hitting one of the most craziest RKOs of all time on the masked luchador.

With his legendary father Bob Orton standing by at ringside, Orton first placed Mysterio on the top rope and then executed a perfect running RKO on 'The Master of the 619' and eventually landed right at the middle of the ring.

