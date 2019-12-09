10 biggest appearance changes of WWE Superstars this decade

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE

John Cena's transformation

In less than a month, we'll be bidding goodbye to the 2010s. Pro Wrestling underwent a long string of changes over the course of the past ten years, and so did several wrestlers. One of the most crucial aspects of a wrestler is their look.

The right look can immediately click with the WWE Universe and make sure that the Superstar will go on to have a long and fulfilling career. On the other hand, a look that doesn't sit well with the crowd can make things a bit hard for them.

With appearance being a significant part of a wrestler's appeal, it's no wonder many WWE Superstars tweak their looks at some point in their careers. In some cases, these Superstars change their looks AFTER bidding farewell to the squared circle, in order to start afresh. Let's check out 10 memorable appearance changes of WWE Superstars from the past 10 years.

Also read: Chris Jericho referenced 2-time WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite

#10 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin

Last year, when Baron Corbin changed his gimmick from The Lone Wolf to Monday Night RAW's Constable, it came with a drastic appearance change. Corbin was appointed by Stephanie McMahon to help oversee the red brand, and came out wearing a suit, plus sporting a bald head. In the video below, you can check out footage of Corbin shedding his hair before the new look made it to TV.

#9 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

On the post-SummerSlam 2019 edition of RAW, Sasha Banks made her long-awaited return to WWE and embraced her friend Natalya in the ring. Before then, Banks had been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 in April. To everyone's shock, Banks proceeded to attack Natalya and revealed a new look. The Boss now had a set of blue hair on her head, as she ditched the purple wig.

Advertisement

NEXT: A former world champ showed off a new hairstyle...

1 / 4 NEXT