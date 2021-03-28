10 celebrities who appeared at WWE WrestleMania

Global rap superstar Bad Bunny will appear at this year's WrestleMania event. He will face The Miz with Damian Priest in his corner.

The star proved his in-ring athleticism in his first WWE appearance at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. After The Miz destroyed Bad Bunny's music setup, the latter distracted The Miz and Morrison, allowing Priest to eliminate them. Bad Bunny then dove on them from the top rope, shocking everyone watching.

Following Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny has become a consistent fixture in WWE. After The Miz recently challenged him to a match at WrestleMania, the rap star accepted after breaking a guitar on the former's back.

Bad Bunny is hardly the first celebrity to feature on WrestleMania. WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year regularly features some of pop culture's best and brightest. At the very first WrestleMania event, Muhammad Ali, Cindi Lauper, and Liberace appeared for WWE.

Let's take a look at ten other celebrities who appeared at WrestleMania.

#10 WrestleMania XIV (March 29, 1998) — Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson was one of the most notorious boxers of all time in 1998 when WWE approached him to appear at WrestleMania XIV.

The event took place at the Fleet Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Despite his obvious fighting capabilities, his role was a non-fighting one. He was the special ringside enforcer for the WWE Championship match. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin challenged Shawn Michaels for the title. Tyson was supposedly aligned with D-Generation X and Shawn Michaels.

In case you missed it. Click the link and listen to the WWE episode. ► https://t.co/MArlE0cdFE Full source video is on @WWE on YouTube #WWE pic.twitter.com/PTvgoFpWCX — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 20, 2017

By the end of the match, Tyson's true allegiance came to the fore when he counted the pinfall for Stone Cold and raised his hand for the win. Tyson also knocked out Michaels when confronted by the Superstar.

#9 WrestleMania XI (April 2, 1995) — Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson with Diesel

Shawn Michaels won the 1995 Royal Rumble to challenge Diesel for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XI. Pamela Anderson was supposed to escort him out, but on the day, she accompanied Diesel instead.

The event took place at the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut. She appeared as the guest valet for Diesel, who was able to defeat Shawn Michaels in the title match.

#8 WrestleMania XXV (April 5, 2009) — Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger was present at the 25th edition of WrestleMania at the Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. There, she followed in the footsteps of some of the biggest singers of all time. The Pussycat Doll singer performed America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania.

#7 WrestleMania XXIV (March 30, 2008) — Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Presented at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Kim Kardashian was the hostess for WrestleMania XXIV. It was also the site of an even more memorable celebrity appearance we will reach later in the article.

"Only the coolest, the hippest and the best are going to be allowed into the show."



- WrestleMania 24 host Kim Kardashian



Still weird remembering this happened😂 pic.twitter.com/HhWyXJJ8kB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 25, 2020

The event saw some spectacular matches between Edge and The Undertaker, as well as Ric Flair's retirement match against Shawn Michaels.

#6 WrestleMania V (April 2, 1989) — Run-DMC

Run-DMC

The fifth edition of WrestleMania took place at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. There, Run-DMC performed the WrestleMania rap song. It was written specifically with the event in mind.

Run-DMC is recognized as one of the most influential rap groups of all time. They were also the first rap group to win a Grammy award.

