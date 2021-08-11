Listing the 10 current real-life couples in WWE  

The recent WWE releases have meant that several couples have been split, whilst others have gone completely.

Chelsea Green and Zack Ryder are both now appearing for IMPACT Wrestling, Rusev and Lana have both also been released, whilst the likes of Charlotte, Aja Smith, and Zelina Vega have separated from their partners.

Whilst many WWE couples have been affected by the releases that have taken place on all levels of the company, there are several who have survived.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd, as well as Sasha Banks and Sarath Ton, are not featured on the list since Kidd and Ton are not currently considered to be active members of the WWE roster.

The following list looks at just 10 couples who remain part of WWE as of writing.

#10. Current WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been in a relationship for a number of years, but only part of WWE for around a year. The current NXT Champion and his manager/valet have taken the black and yellow brand by storm, so much so that Kross has already been promoted to the main roster.

Kross has been appearing on Monday Night RAW without Bordeaux in recent weeks, but whilst he was defeated by Jeff Hardy on his main roster debut, the star was able to get revenge by notching up a victory over The Charismatic Enigma last night on RAW.

#9. WWE SmackDown Superstars Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Jimmy Uso recently made his return to WWE on the company's SmackDown brand and has since been joined by his wife Naomi. Rumors suggested that since the release of Lana, Naomi no longer had a tag team partner or storyline on RAW, so she was moved over to SmackDown.

The couple were once featured as part of the main cast on Total Divas and their wedding was made a part of the show back in 2014. Naomi has even served as a manager for The Usos in the past and the duo have been able to work together on SmackDown several times. Jimmy Uso has a son and daughter from a previous marriage, making Naomi a stepmother.

It's now rumored that Naomi's move over to the blue brand could lead to the former Women's Champion becoming part of The Bloodline storyline alongside The Usos and Roman Reigns.

