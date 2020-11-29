WWE superstars are often locked into feuds that are all created for entertainment purposes, but like any other working environment, there will always be some people who genuinely don't get along.

Over the years, there have been several backstage altercations, Twitter spats, and even open interviews which show that there is no love lost between certain WWE superstars.

While many of these stars have since left the company, there are current WWE superstars who have made it clear that they dislike each other in real life.

Here are just ten WWE superstars who do not get along away from the TV cameras.

#5. WWE stars Sasha Banks and Lana

Sasha Banks and Lana are now on opposite brands in WWE, and there could be a good reason for this separation. It appears that "The Boss" and "The Ravishing Russian" haven't seen eye-to-eye for a number of years.

The two women originally clashed after Lana liked a Tweet that noted that Banks should lose to Alicia Fox. The Tweet came from former WWE Diva Melina, but the fans' heat was directed at Lana.

Advertisement

Banks then went on to start the hashtag #BL2017, which stood for "Block Lana." Lana then stated that she was "blocking the hate." This interaction wasn't a work, part of an episode of Total Divas, or even something that could have led to a storyline on WWE TV. Through this excahnge, Banks became the third woman that Lana had issues with, as she also clashed with Summer Rae and Paige.

Unlike many arguments between WWE stars, these two women have not made up after their initial conflict. Instead, they have seemingly kept their distance in recent years and avoided working together to the extent that it's possible.