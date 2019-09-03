10 current WWE Superstars who have released music

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 359 // 03 Sep 2019, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some Superstars love the stage!

Some wrestlers are just that, wrestlers - and it's not a bad thing by any means, but performing in the squared circle just simply isn't enough for some Superstars who love the stage.

Some wrestlers are synonymous with song. Chris Jericho, for example, fronting Fozzy - and of course Elias who uses the ring as his stage on a weekly basis.

Of course, some wrestlers just transcend their preferred artform and release music as some kind of outlet, and there are no less than ten Superstars in WWE who have all released music - for better or worse.

Chris Jericho, of course, is now the AEW World Champion, so he's exempt from the list - but don't worry, there's no shortage.

From the awfully wonderful to the wonderfully awful, and there are surprisingly more of the former - but we'll let you decide. Here are ten current WWE Superstars who have released music with their very own vocals gracing the track!

#10 The Undertaker

We're going way back to 1993 to pick out this gem, and of course we're starting with the most unlikely, bizarre option possible on this list.

The Man In Black was the name of an iconic Johnny Cash song, but someone arguably as iconic as the legendary country musician also released music under the same moniker.

The Deadman's vocals are...perhaps as you would expect, but the song most definitely is not!

Advertisement

The Man In Black was released as part of WrestleMania: The Album and quite frankly has to be heard to be believed. The Undertaker sings, ahem, the words, "Slam, jam, death," over a funky '80s beat.

One other fun fact, Simon Cowell actually served as an Executive Producer for the label this song was released under, at the time it was released.

1 / 5 NEXT