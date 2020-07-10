10 embarrassing photos of WWE stars they wouldn't want you to see

WWE wouldn't want you to see these embarrassing photos of its Superstars!

Being surrounded by cameras all the time, it's tough being a WWE Superstar!

Well, oops!

WWE Superstars have been through all sorts of stuff throughout their career. The fact that they almost always have cameras recording them makes it tough as even the smallest of things get captured and could turn out to be embarrassing.

WWE Superstars have also tried their hands in the acting industry and while there have been some memorable characters played by them, some other avatars were something they would want you to forget. But as it is said, once it's on the internet, it's there forever!

With that said, let's take a look at ten highly embarrassing photos of WWE Superstars that they or WWE wouldn't want you to see.

#10 The Vampire Triple H

The Vampire of Vampires!

The vampire you see in the picture above is none other than the 14-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H. The Game dressed up like this for a small supporting role in Blade: Trinity. Well, the film and the role didn't turn out to be very good.

Marvel announced plans for a new "BLADE" movie. Will Triple H be reprising his iconic role from "Blade : Trinity"? #EverythingIsWrestling pic.twitter.com/RQYTciVAco — Everything Is Wrestling (@EIW_Podcast) July 21, 2019

With him coming to the end of his in-ring career, Triple H is completely focused on the behind-the-scenes working of WWE. Being the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE, and the senior producer of NXT, many in the WWE Universe consider him to be the one to take over WWE from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. He surely has had a legendary and memorable career, but the picture above is surely an exception.

#9 Stephanie McMahon's embarrassing moment at WWE Payback 2014

What happened there?

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE, and one of the most popular on-screen characters of all time, Stephanie McMahon has had her share of embarrassing moments which include her being arrested by the cops on a show or being shoved into a tub full of mud. But none of them compares to this picture above which was captured by WWE cameras at the 2014 Payback PPV.

She was feuding with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at that time and this segment saw Brie slap Stephanie leading to her leaving the ring embarrassed. But even embarrassing was what happened next as there appeared to be a suspicious spot on the back of her dress, with the internet exploding with rumors that... well, you know what!

But on re-watching the video, this "spot" turned out to be an unfortunate shadow that looked to be something completely different.

