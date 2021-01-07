10 face-offs WWE could be planning for the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble matches are some of the most exciting matches in wrestling. Every year, fans tune in to watch the hour-long match where 30 Superstars fight for a chance to compete in a World Championship match at WrestleMania.

Last year, the Royal Rumble match was dominated by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar had some dream face-offs during the match and ended up eliminating 13 Superstars in the process. This did not allow many of the initial Superstars to meet more than one man in the ring.

However, the 2021 Royal Rumble could be different as the dominant Lesnar will likely not be a part of the match. Fans could end up watching some top Superstars come face to face during the match and share some great staredowns.

WWE will be looking to build some future rivalries during the men's Royal Rumble match. This article will look at 10 face-offs we could potentially see.

#10 Dabba-Kato and Braun Strowman could have a massive encounter at the W Royal Rumble

Dabba-Kato didn’t quite have the debut he’d liked to have had in WWE. The Superstar competed for WWE NXT for some time but did not get many on-screen appearances. He was made part of RAW Underground by Shane McMahon, and it seemed like the Superstar would do well from there-on.

In September 2020, Dabba-Kato lost a match to Braun Strowman on RAW Underground. Since then, fans haven’t seen much of the massive Superstar. WWE could plan to relaunch the Polish star at this year’s Royal Rumble and have him face-off against The Monster Among Men.

The company could give him a massive push by allowing him to eliminate Strowman from the match, and give him a chance to ignite a full-blown rivalry against the former WWE Universal Champion.

#9 WWE could bring Otis and Tucker face-to-face at the Royal Rumble

WWE could play on this angle at the Royal Rumble

Otis and Tucker, formally known as Heavy Machinery, were two great friends who dominated WWE NXT and SmackDown for some time. Both Superstars enjoyed a lot of success together, before Tucker decided to turn on his best friend at WWE Hell in a Cell.

While it seemed like WWE would create a major rivalry between the two Superstars, it did not happen in 2020. Both men are on opposite brands at the moment, but The Blue-Collar Solid must still be angry with his former best friend.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, fans could end up watching the two men come face to face at some point in the match and exchange a few blows. The WWE Universe could even end up watching one of the two men eliminate the other. This would allow WWE to build on the tension between the two Superstars and sow the seeds to a full-blown rivalry later on.