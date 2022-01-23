10 female WWE Superstars who have never appeared in a Royal Rumble match 

The 35th annual Royal Rumble event takes place on Saturday, January 29. The road to WrestleMania will officially begin and WWE's most popular season will kick into second gear.

It has been announced that the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will take place once again. The Women's Rumble match first debuted in 2018 and is now firmly an annual fixture on the match card every January.

The thought of seeing an all-women's Rumble match seemed far-fetched a number of years ago. However, times have now changed and sport in general has taken massive steps in recent times towards female inclusion. WWE took their own steps with their own Women's Revolution, which eventually saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey main event WrestleMania 35.

Sadly, it meant a lot of years, where we could have seen the women's division peak, we missed out on a number of talent entering the Rumble match. In recent times, we have seen WWE Hall of Famers and legends return to compete in the match, however there are still some superstars who have yet to do so.

That being said, here are ten female WWE Superstars who have never appeared in a Royal Rumble match.

#10 Stacy Keibler has never competed in a Royal Rumble match

Stacy Keibler made her name in WWE during the latter stages of the Attitude Era and into the Ruthless Aggression era. Often a valet, Keibler would compete inside the ring on occasion.

She never entered the traditional Men's Rumble match, and she is yet to return for a cameo in the Women's Rumble match. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant did return in 2019 for the first time in 13 years to induct Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame.

#9 Gail Kim has never competed in a Royal Rumble match

She was quality whereever she went Throwing some respect out to Gail Kim and the work she out in during her WWE/Impact tenures.She was quality whereever she went Throwing some respect out to Gail Kim and the work she out in during her WWE/Impact tenures.She was quality whereever she went 👏 https://t.co/Iz0xof6yfD

Gail Kim has let her feelings be known for her displeasure with WWE over the last few years, especially with how she was treated whilst working there. However, there was a time when Gail was women's champion in the company.

During her time with WWE, she didn't compete in the Rumble match, and it is unlikely she will ever return for the Women's Rumble match. She made her name in IMPACT Wrestling outside of WWE and is currently heavily involved behind the scenes.

The disenchantment she has for her former employers is unlikely to see her return anytime in the future.

