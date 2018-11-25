×
10 Feuds that can make 2019 a better year than 2018

Vishal Raman
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Nov 2018, 14:11 IST

2019 can be the year John Cena retires from in-ring competition.
2019 can be the year John Cena retires from in-ring competition.

The year 2018 has been a roller coaster year for WWE right from the Royal Rumble to the Survivor Series PPV that transpired last week. The two vital cogs of a feud are the matches, and the storytelling and both have been exceptional throughout the year.

While we were fortunate enough to view a few heated rivalries and feuds such as - The Shield brothers imploding, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy, Shield and The Dogs of War, Daniel Bryan and The Miz, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to name few. While these feuds have been the marquee rivalries of WWE this year, there are lots of feuds that WWE has still not touched. 

WIth the annual Superstar Shake-up usually taking place after WrestleMania every year, there are lots of entertaining feuds that are available on the cards.

Here are ten such feuds that can make 2019 a better year than 2018 in terms of quality of matches and storytelling:

#10 Becky Lynch vs Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship

The Man against The Empress of Tomorrow
The Man against The Empress of Tomorrow

Becky Lynch is probably the hottest act in the business right now, and also the SmackDown Live's Women's Champion. She has been red hot since her heel turn, and the main reason for this is the WWE Universe's unwillingness to turn on her.

While the fortunes have changed from bad to good in the case of Becky Lynch, it has turned from good to worse for 'The Empress of Tomorrow'. Asuka took NXT by storm with her undefeated streak, and 510 days run as the NXT Women's Champion.

Her initial main roster run seemed promising as she was the sole survivor in the Women's five-on-five elimination tag team match, and went onto win the Royal Rumble, and challenge Charlotte Flair. Charlotte won the match at WrestleMania and in the process Asuka's undefeated streak and the aura that surrounded her ended.

A feud with 'The Man' Becky Lynch can put the spotlight back on Asuka once again. With Charlotte's heel turn, SmackDown Live lacks a quality babyface other than Asuka to challenge Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

