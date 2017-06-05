10 Former partners of WWE Superstars that you've completely forgotten about

Professional wrestlers often tend to live like rockstars. From Ric Flair to Hulk Hogan, there have been Superstars that have been accustomed to the “live fast, die young” motto, which has been prevalent in the business for decades. Ric Flair once even boasted about hooking up with Halle Berry, before Halle refuted those claims.

Those involved in the business are used to dating different women, more often than not, their peers. In the past, we’ve seen couples forming alliances, or being involved in storylines in some capacity. Sometimes, things don’t work out between them, and that usually results in one of them being taken off TV.

Today, we take a look at ten former partners of past and present WWE Superstars, that the fans have forgotten about.

#10 Debra - ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will go down as the greatest Superstar in WWE’s history — and of professional wrestling’s greatest period. The Rattlesnake smashed several records and cemented his legacy as the biggest box office draw in WWE history.

With Austin spearheading WWE into the Attitude Era, there was no turning back for Austin, as well as Vince McMahon.

It was during the Attitude Era that WWE hired one of the most luscious, and gorgeous women in the business, Debra. Debra worked for WCW before jumping ship to WWE and soon started dating Austin. The couple got married in 2000, and Debra was often seen accompanying Austin - more so during his heel run with the company.

However, in 2002, Austin was dragged through a high-profile case of domestic abuse, when the authorities arrested Austin for assaulting Debra. Austin and Debra then filed for divorce in 2003, and Debra hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since.