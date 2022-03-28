10 fascinating facts and stats about WrestleMania you need to know

Since 1985, WrestleMania has been an annual spectacle of WWE and features the biggest names locking horns in the grandest matches. With 37 editions, 41 main-events, hundreds of matches and millions of fans, WrestleMania has an unrivaled legacy and is an unparalleled event in pro-wrestling.

With such a long and illustrious history, there is a huge load of trivia associated with the event that fans must know about. Goldust's losing streak is well-known, as is The Undertaker's winning streak. But did every fan know that Edge had an undefeated streak as well?

In this article, we will discuss such 10 fascinating facts and stats about WrestleMania that you should know.

#10. WrestleMania 2000 didn't feature a singles match

Triple H with Stephanie McMahon.

WrestleMania is widely known for its culmination of feuds, which is generally between two superstars. Thus, it's a common pattern that the event typically has more singles matches than multi-wrestler matches.

This, however, was not the case in the 2000 edition of the event as there was not even a single one-on-one match on the card. The event featured the iconic triangle ladder match between Edge & Christian, Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz. The main event was the only time the show ended with a fatal four-way match.

#9. The Undertaker defeated every member of Evolution at the event

WWE's iconic faction The Evolution.

Even the most casual viewer of pro-wrestling knows about The Undertaker's streak. Many Legends and Hall of Famers had to face defeat at the hands of The Deadman during the streak.

Among his victims were all four members of the Evolution, whom he defeated at different editions of Mania. The Phenom defeated Ric Flair in 2002, Randy Orton in 2005, Batista in 2007 and Triple H thrice, in 2001, 2011 and 2012.

#8. Two tag team matches have headlined WrestleMania thus far

Mr. T, Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper.

It's a pipe dream to imagine that tag team matches will now headline WrestleMania. But the unthinkable has happened twice in the first two editions of The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania I ended when Hulk Hogan teamed up with Mr. T to defeat Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. It main-evented the night because Hogan didn't defend his WWF Championship at the event, making it the only edition to not feature a world title match.

The following year, WrestleMania II was organized in three states. The main event of the second state, i.e. Rosemont Horizon, was a tag team match where The British Bulldogs stood tall against The Dream Team.

#7. Edge once had a 5-0 record at the event

Most buffs know about The Undertaker's streak, and even about Rob Van Dam's 4-0 record at the Showcase of The Immortals. But many fans aren't aware that Hall of Famer Edge too had a streak at WrestleMania.

The Rated-R Superstar, alongside Christian, won triple-threat tag team matches in 2000 and 2001. He then defeated Booker T in 2002, won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2005 and defeated Mick Foley in 2006. His record was a stunning 5-0 at the time.

The Ultimate Opportunist, however, lost the Money in the Bank briefcase match in 2007, bringing an end to his streak.

#6. Randy Savage won a record four matches on a single night

Randy Savage and Ted DiBiase.

Everyone dreams of getting their WrestleMania moment. Randy Savage, however, was a superstar who got it four times and that too in the same edition.

It was a tournament for the vacant WWF Championship. Savage defeated Butch Reed, Greg Valentine, One Man Gang and ultimately Ted DiBiase on a single night to win the title.

#5. Sid has contested only two matches at 'Mania and both were main events

Sid and The Undertaker.

Hulk Hogan has headlined The Show of Shows a record eight times. However, unlike Sid Vicious, he has also been a part of several matches that didn't close the show.

The tall and muscular Sid has partaken in only two matches at Mania, both of which he main evented. He first faced The Hulkster in 1992 as Sid Justice and then The Undertaker in 1997 as Sycho Sid. He, unfortunately, lost both these matches.

#4. The longest match in the history of the event

WWE @WWE The boyhood dream came true at #WrestleMania XII... Experience the historic event in 60 seconds! @ShawnMichaels The boyhood dream came true at #WrestleMania XII... Experience the historic event in 60 seconds! @ShawnMichaels https://t.co/x0BOtKA7Gt

Shawn Michaels is called Mr. WrestleMania for the unmatched quality of the bouts he has competed in at the event. One such match includes the Iron Man match against Bret 'The Hitman' Hart for the WWF Championship in 1996.

The match was already scheduled to last 60 minutes, which is longer than any other match at the event. Surprisingly, both superstars failed to accumulate any falls within the stipulated time and the match was extended to sudden death.

HBK eventually won the match, bringing the total time to a staggering 61 minutes and 56 seconds. The shortest match came in 2016 when The Rock defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds.

#3. Braun Strowman is the only superstar to win a world title after winning André the Giant Battle Royal

Braun Strowman with André the Giant trophy.

André the Giant memorial battle royal has become a mainstay for WrestleMania. Unlike other stipulation tournaments and matches like Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank, it has not helped a superstar much for his future.

Seven superstars have won the battle royal thus far and only two winners (Big Show and Braun Strowman) have won world championships in WWE. Strowman is the only one to win a world title after winning the battle royal as he defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

#2. No championships changed hands at WrestleMania XXVII

The Miz with WWE Championship.

Titles are always the attraction of WrestleMania but this wasn't the case during the show's 27th edition. There were six active titles back then and only two titles, namely the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship, were defended on the main show.

Edge, the World Heavyweight Champion, retained his big gold against Alberto Del Rio and The Miz managed to continue possession of the WWE Championship after defeating John Cena.

#1. Kurt Angle lost two titles on the same night in 2000

Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit.

While Becky Lynch has won two titles at 'Mania, Kurt Angle ended up losing two. Angle walked into the match as both European Champion and Intercontinental Champion to defend against Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho in a Two-Fall Triple Threat match.

The Olympic Gold Medalist ended up losing both titles without getting pinned even once. First, the Rabid Wolverine pinned The Man of 1,004 holds for the Intercontinental Championship. Jericho returned the favor by pinning Benoit for the European Championship.

Which of these facts was the most fascinating one? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

