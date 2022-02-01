Ranking the last 10 men's Royal Rumble matches

Since its inception in 1988, The Royal Rumble has cemented its legacy as one of the biggest events in professional wrestling. Moreover, the much-awaited Road to WrestleMania officially begins with the Rumble.

The victor of the eponymous contest is assured a world title match at WrestleMania. This raises the intensity and anticipation of the Rumble match even further.

Thirty superstars enter the match, and only one gets the opportunity to headline The Showcase of the Immortals. This is the fundamental motto of the Premium Live Event and is enough to promise a spectacle of a match.

There have been a few instances where the result or sometimes even the Rumble itself was not well received by the fans.

As the 2022 event has finished its proceedings, let us look back rank the 10 last men's Royal Rumble matches from the worst to the best.

#10. Royal Rumble 2015

As big of a superstar John Cena became during his stint with Vince McMahon's promotion, his departure from the company was inevitable.

Roman Reigns was believed to be the next face of the company, and his spectacular performances at the Rumble are evidence of his capabilities.

Not only did Reigns win the 2015 event, but the event also marked The Rock returning to help his cousin. Although this sounds like a great heroic story, a chorus of boos was heard around the world that night.

Firstly, fan-favorite Daniel Bryan was eliminated early into the match. This prompted the fans to mock every other entrant during the match.

Secondly, the WWE Universe never bought the idea of Reigns as the top babyface of the company. They always liked him as the heel he was during his stint with The Shield and demanded The Big Dog to revert to his original gimmick.

Though the match in itself was quite decent, the finish to it was not up to the fans' expectations. The scenario would have been a lot different if it were today's Tribal Chief who triumphed in the contest.

#9. The Greatest Royal Rumble, 2018

WWE @WWE PLUS: The 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match will take place! WHO will make history by winning it all? #WWEGRR PLUS: The 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match will take place! WHO will make history by winning it all? #WWEGRR https://t.co/rgMVs0MtlB

Saudi Arabia's edition of the battle royal vastly differs from the conventional Rumbles that are held in January.

Vince McMahon's promotion tried to start its partnership with Saudi Arabia on a very high note. It aptly titled the event the Greatest Royal Rumble because, unlike other events where 30 superstars compete, the Saudi event featured a total of 50 superstars locking horns for the victory.

The match was alright, with quite a few moments to cherish. The infamous Titus Worldslide has been embedded in the history of the promotion. Furthermore, Daniel Bryan set the record for a superstar to survive for the longest time in the Royal Rumble.

Braun Strowman eliminated 13 superstars, which set a record and is now shared with Brock Lesnar.

