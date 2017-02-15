10 Milestones of Jeri-KO: A Eulogy to WWE’s greatest friendship

You know what happened to Jericho and Owens greatest moments? They just made the list!

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 19:28 IST

The bromance is over

The WWE Universe is in mourning this week after the tragic demise of everyone’s favourite bromance, as Kevin Owens turned against his former best friend, Chris Jericho.

Although the implosion of Jeri-KO had been expected by many fans, not many were expecting it to occur prior to the Fastlane pay-per-view, and certainly didn’t see it transpiring the way that it did.

There have been many entertaining friendships in WWE over the years, but there’s never been one quite like Owens and Jericho. The chemistry between them was evident every time they performed together and both men have great comedic timing, which led to some of the most entertaining segments that WWE has produced in recent memory.

So with that being said, let’s take a retrospective look at how Jeri-KO became one of WWE’s most beloved acts.

#1 Owens & Jericho vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose

Where it all began

On a recent edition of Chris Jericho’s podcast, ‘Talk Is Jericho’, his guest was none other than his best friend, Kevin Owens. In this episode, both men told the story of how their budding bromance began. According to Kevin & Chris, it began way back in April of 2016 when they would team together on an episode of Smackdown to face their respective rivals at the time in Dean Ambrose and Sami Zayn.

After picking up the victory for his team, Kevin Owens was told to celebrate like he’d just won the Stanley Cup by Vince McMahon and did just that with an over the top celebration, where he ran and jumped into Jericho’s arms.

Vince reportedly loved this and was howling with laughter when Chris & Kevin returned backstage and all three men agreed then and there that they had something they could work with in regards to Owens & Jericho.