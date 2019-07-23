10 More WW Superstars we want to see on the 2019 RAW Reunion

Who's next... To be announced?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW taking place on July 22 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will be a special RAW Reunion episode. WWE is billing this as the biggest reunion in history, featuring Superstars from WWE's past and present.

Usually, when WWE holds an event like this, it is to celebrate a milestone, like last year's 25 Anniversary of Monday Night RAW. However, this episode will not be celebrating anything, as the idea allegedly originates from the USA Network themselves, as a way of boosting RAW's recently low ratings.

So far, as of this writing, WWE has announced the appearance of such legends as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, X Pac, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, Booker T, Christian, D-Von Dudley, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, and Ted DiBiase Sr. Rounding them off are WWE producer Shane 'Hurricane' Helms and former WWE Superstars The Boogeyman and Santino Marella, and new WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, and more.

So far so good, needless to say. Even half this list appearing will make it a must-see episode of RAW. As great as the lineup is, we wouldn't be wrestling fans without asking for more. That said, here are ten more WWE legends we would like to see appear on WWE RAW Reunion.

#10 The Undertaker

RAW to R.I.P?

Now this one should go without saying. So much so, that it's why The Undertaker is opening this list, rather than closing it.

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest of all-time, and without a doubt the best and most sacred character in WWE history. Not only will 'Taker be appearing on RAW for his accolades, but he has also made several appearances on RAW, and wrestled on a pay-per-view. So because of this, it seems highly unusual that The Undertaker has not been announced to appear on such a big show.

So does this mean The Undertaker won't be appearing on RAW Reunion? Not necessarily, as the Deadman is prone to make surprise appearances, so all we can do right now is hope.

