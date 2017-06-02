10 most viewed videos on WWE’s official YouTube channel

It's likely that some fans do not remember all of these moments, yet they have had millions of views on YouTube.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 10:36 IST

Which are the most viewed videos on WWE’s YouTube channel?

The rise of the internet has changed how people watch professional wrestling nowadays. Fans now have access to almost any wrestling promotion in the world through multiple websites and streaming services.

WWE’s official YouTube channel has over 16 million subscribers and receives hundreds of thousands of views every day. But which videos are the most popular?

The results may surprise you, so with that in mind, here are the top 10 most viewed videos on WWE’s official YouTube channel…

#10 Cena & Lesnar’s pull apart brawl - Raw, April 9th 2012 (29,367,633 views at time of writing)

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on April 2nd, 2012 after an 8-year hiatus and wasted no time in targeting the company’s poster boy, John Cena, by delivering an F-5 to him.

The following week’s Raw saw then General Manager John Laurinaitis confirm Lesnar’s re-signing and introduce him to the crowd as the “new face of WWE”. Cena interrupted proceedings to return the favour of the previous week’s attack by slapping ‘The Beast’, which incited an intense brawl which required the entire locker room’s help to contain.

There aren’t many better than Lesnar at pull apart brawls, largely due to his legitimacy as a fighter. He had a memorable one with The Undertaker prior to their match at SummerSlam 2015, but it’s his scrap with Cena that makes the top 10 most viewed videos on WWE’s YouTube channel.