10 Most-viewed WWE videos on YouTube

These WWE videos proved to be very popular with fans.

WWE veteran John Cena features heavily in this list, but he's not at #1!

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Miz, AJ Lee and John Cena

WWE’s weekly television ratings in the United States are often a conversation topic amongst fans.

On the day that this article is being written (June 28, 2020), the latest episodes of each show averaged the following rating: RAW (1.92m viewers), SmackDown (2.17m viewers), NXT (786k viewers).

National television numbers are still a big deal in 2020, but WWE’s growing number of fans on YouTube and social media platforms is also very impressive.

Excluding YouTube’s movies, music, gaming and sports sections, WWE’s channel is the sixth most-subscribed channel in the world, with only five others – T-Series, PewDiePie, Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes, SET India, and 5-Minute Crafts – boasting more subscribers.

In this article, let’s delve into WWE’s video archive to find out which 10 videos have amassed the most number of views on the company’s YouTube channel.

#10 WWE Superstars scared senseless - 100m views

To celebrate Halloween in 2017, WWE uploaded a list of the top 10 moments that scared WWE Superstars senseless. Without giving away the #1 position, it goes without saying that nobody features more than The Undertaker in the list.

Advertisement

As you can see from the thumbnail, the video features The Boogeyman (not once but twice), while Kane dragging Seth Rollins underneath the ring on a 2015 episode of RAW also gets a mention.

Bray Wyatt’s spider walk in his match against a frightened John Cena at WrestleMania 30 is also included. However, due to this video being uploaded in October 2017, there is no room for “The Fiend” in the top 10.

#9 41-Man Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown - 101m views

WWE has started to upload full-length matches to YouTube over the last few years, and it is no surprise that three of those matches are among the most popular videos on the channel.

In October 2013, a 41-man Battle Royal from an October 2011 episode of SmackDown was uploaded. The chaotic match saw Randy Orton hit The Miz with an RKO on the ring apron to win the Battle Royal, setting up an immediate World Heavyweight Championship match against Mark Henry.

WWE uploaded both the Battle Royal and the title match in the same 34-minute video, which might explain why it was so popular.

1 / 5 NEXT