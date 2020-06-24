10 Pictures showing Bray Wyatt's WWE transformation

Bray Wyatt has changed a lot during his time in WWE.

Not many Superstars have reinvented themselves like Bray Wyatt.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Bray Wyatt signed with WWE in 2009

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most prominent Superstars on WWE programming ever since he returned to the main roster with fellow Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in 2013.

Prior to that, “The Eater of Worlds” performed as a very different character – Husky Harris – between 2010 and 2012, but his main-roster run only lasted a few months before he rejoined the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental system.

Once he formed The Wyatt Family in NXT and made it back to RAW and SmackDown, Bray Wyatt quickly cemented his status as one of the top guys on the roster.

Despite his villainous antics, the cult leader gimmick was a compelling character and it was clear from the very beginning of his re-debut that the repackaged Bray Wyatt was going to achieve great things.

Over the next few years, Bray Wyatt had many ups and downs in WWE, including mixed WrestleMania experiences and short-lived title reigns, but he has become one of the company’s most popular Superstars again following the introduction of “The Fiend” in 2019.

In this article, let’s take a look at 10 pictures that define Bray Wyatt’s journey from developmental talent to main-event Superstar.

#10 Bray Wyatt competes in NXT Season 2

Bray Wyatt looked very different back in 2010

Advertisement

Competing under various different names, including Tank Mulligan and Duke Rutondo, Bray Wyatt debuted in FCW in February 2009 and went on to win the FCW Florida Tag Team titles with his brother, Bo Dallas (fka Bo Rutondo), five months later.

In 2010, Bray Wyatt was a participant in the second season of the NXT game show. It was during this time that he became known as Husky Harris.

The former NXT rookie, who had Cody Rhodes as his mentor on the show, finished in fourth place, behind Alex Riley, Curtis Axel (fka Michael McGillicutty) and Kaval.

#9 Bray Wyatt joins The Nexus

Bray Wyatt did not enjoy his run as Husky Harris

The Nexus made one of the most impactful debuts in WWE history when seven members of the faction attacked John Cena and destroyed the ringside area on a June 2010 episode of RAW.

Four months later, the group had started to fall apart, largely due to their defeat against Cena’s Team WWE at SummerSlam 2010, but the storyline continued for several months.

This included a four-month stint where Bray Wyatt, still competing as Husky Harris, joined The Nexus with Michael McGillicutty between October 2010 and January 2011.

Bray Wyatt later said that the Husky Harris character was “a shell of a man that never really existed at all”.

1 / 5 NEXT