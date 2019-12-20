10 prominent WWE Superstars who were released and rehired this past decade

Daniel Bryan

We are almost at the end of the decade, and what a decade it has been for WWE! The wrestling promotion has had its up and downs in the last ten years, and finally has a strong competitor in AEW.

With the addition of NXT, WWE's roster has swelled, with several Superstars signed up to the promotion. The WWE roster is so strong currently that several top names, those that were champions on other promotions, can't seem to get on television.

Time and again, there has been a churn in Vince McMahon's promotion which has seen several top names being let go

Let's take a look at 10 prominent WWE Superstars who were fired and rehired this past decade

Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin, in the 2000s, was one of the most exciting Superstars on WWE television, with a legit amateur wrestling background. Benjamin, who trained with Brock Lesnar at the start of his career, was with WWE till 2010, having been a part of the company since 2002.

After being released by WWE, he wrestled in the indie circuit and in Japan with promotions like NJPW and Pro Wrestling Noah, as well as ROH. He rejoined WWE in 2016, but was out for a long time due to injury. He teamed with Chad Gable, but hasn't had anything significant going for him in recent months.

Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins came through the WWE developmental system in the mid 2000s and was a part of The Edgeheads faction, who helped WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

But, he fell down the ranks and was moved to NXT, before being released in 2012 and then returning a year later. But his second stint didn't last long as he was released yet again in 2013.

After a run in the indie circuit, and then TNA, Hawkins returned to WWE in 2016 and has been with the company since.

