It is quite well-known that many popular superstars in WWE today used to be huge fans of the product before they became a part of the company.

Stars like Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks are one of the most featured talents in WWE's weekly programming schedule right now. However, it's quite easy to forget that these people idolised several WWE legends who were a part of this industry before them.

If this pattern is to be followed, it is possible that a huge pro wrestling fan reading this article may end up being the next big WWE Superstar in the future!

This list will include both current and former WWE talent. With that in mind, here are 10 rare photos you need to see of WWE Superstars as fans.

#10 WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Credit: dmcintyrewwe (Instagram)

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36. A few days later, The Chosen One went on social media to acknowledge an old picture of him as a fan.

Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to become the WWF World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania IX. Unfortunately, Yokozuna would lose that title on the same event against Hulk Hogan.

The above photo has more significance now more than ever. McIntyre wrestled in two title matches at WrestleMania as well. Yokozuna might have been proud of The Chosen One, as McIntyre won in both instances against heavyweights like Brock Lesnar and The Big Show.

#9 Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

Credit: WWE

The Demo God might be too busy attracting the 18-49 demographic on AEW Dynamite these days. However, just like many Superstars in this list, Chris Jericho was a huge wrestling fan back in the day.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat probably had no idea that this young kid would end up becoming a WWE icon himself. Years later, Steamboat teamed up with Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka to fight Jericho in a Handicap Elimination Match at WrestleMania 25.

Jericho won at the Grandest Stage of Them All and would also defeat Steamboat in a singles match during the 2009 edition of Backlash.