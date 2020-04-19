10 Shortest WWE Championship reigns of all time

Both John Cena and Roman Reigns made the list

The WWE Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in all of pro wrestling. Only a number of select talent have won the coveted title with the best, winning it multiple times in the career.

Today, we take a look at the 10 shortest WWE Championship title reigns of all time and these include some which truly lasted the blink of an eye, metaphorically speaking of course. From Triple H, Daniel Bryan and John Cena, a number of WWE greats are on this list.

#10 Daniel Bryan - 22 hours

Daniel Bryan

The summer of 2013 saw Daniel Bryan feuding with WWE Champion Randy Orton, who was backed by The Authority. Bryan had the odds stacked against him, as The Authority did everything in their power to stop Bryan from winning the WWE Championship.

It looked liked Bryan had finally thwarted then when he beat Randy Orton at Night of Champions 2013 to win the title. However, the next night on RAW, it was deemed that the referee had made a fast count which led The Authority to strip Bryan of the title.

Bryan’s title reign lasted around 22 hours, meaning that he just edged into this list of shortest reigning WWE Champions.

#9 Triple H - 2 hours

Triple H

No Mercy 2007 saw Triple H wrestle thrice in one night. The night opened with an impromptu title match after Triple H challenged Randy Orton to a title match (more on this later). HHH won the match and went on to face his scheduled opponent Umaga later in the night and beat him.

Randy Orton came out later and then immediately invoked his rematch clause in a Last Man Standing match which closed the show. This turned out to be a smart decision on Orton’s part as he beat The Game to regain the WWE Championship. This title reign of Triple H only ended up lasting about 2 hours.