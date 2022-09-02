Two huge events, stars of tomorrow highlighted - 10 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Clash at the Castle weekend has arrived. Both Peacock and WWE Network are set to feature ten full-length shows throughout the weekend, including the aforementioned event.

Today's fans, fortunately, have such a vast amount of pro wrestling content available at their fingertips. The two platforms feature content from the modern era and other programming dating as far back as the 1950s.

With a subscription, fans can view the latest premium live events. With the same subscription, they can check out WWE legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Dusty Rhodes, and Bruno Sammartino while in their prime.

The weekend will offer a wide variety of exciting programming, from Clash at the Castle to a new episode of an original series. Below are ten shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#10. This Is Awesome will return with a new episode

This Is Awesome graphic

A new episode of This Is Awesome is set to arrive on both platforms on September 2nd. For those unaware, it is a clip that celebrates the most awesome moments in company history. Greg Miller hosts the series. You can check out WWE Network's preview for the new episode below:

"Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller as well as WWE Superstars and Legends spotlight the most awesomely 'Badass Women' in sports-entertainment history."

This Is Awesome: Most Badass Women will look at some of the most talented female superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment's past and present. The graphic previewing the episode features Chyna, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka.

The new episode is listed to run for about 45 minutes, although the talking heads on the program are yet to be revealed. Most Badass Women will be the third episode of the first season of This Is Awesome.

#9. NXT Level Up will stream

Erica Yan vs. Arianna Grace

A new WWE NXT Level Up episode will stream on the Network and Peacock this weekend. The in-ring program features up-and-coming superstars and talent attempting to work their way to the main NXT show that airs weekly on USA Network.

Level Up will stream on Friday, September 2nd, at 10 PM EST. Due to contractual obligations with Hulu, the video will not be added on-demand for Peacock subscribers immediately. Instead, NXT Level Up won't be available on-demand on Peacock for about two-and-a-half weeks following the initial streaming.

Three matches have been announced for this week's show. NXT Level Up regulars Dante Chen and Xyon Quinn are set to compete in the main event. Arianna Grace is scheduled to battle Erica Yan, while Duke Hudson will take on Myles Borne.

#8. A bonus episode of WWE's The Bump will air

Matt Riddle and Bianca Belair

The Bump is a weekly, live studio show that features Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and Ryan Pappolla going over the events of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. In addition to the trio of hosts, superstars and legends are interviewed on the show every Wednesday.

On Saturday, September 3rd, a bonus show will air before Clash at the Castle beginning at 11 AM EST. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Matt Riddle are confirmed to appear.

WWE Network and Peacock also typically stream La Previa, a Spanish preview show for their major events. For whatever reason, a new episode of La Previa is not currently on the schedule for the weekend.

#7. WWE Clash at the Castle & #6. Clash at the Castle Kickoff will take place

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place this weekend live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The big show will be the company's major premium live event in the United Kingdom in almost two decades. It is the first to take place in a stadium in three decades.

The big Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 3rd. Due to the event's location, Clash at the Castle will begin at 1 PM EST. A one-hour kickoff will stream before the big show beginning at 12 PM EST.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will headline Clash at the Castle. Other stars competing at the event include Bianca Belair, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, and Sheamus.

#5. A new indie wrestling show will be made available

New indie shows are typically added to both platforms each weekend. Usually, two shows are made available, but this number varies. At times, World Wrestling Entertainment has added four indie uploads to the archives, while at other times, they only add one video.

Only one indie upload is coming to the platforms this weekend. Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club #232 will be available on demand on Saturday, September 3rd.

Insane Championship Wrestling promoted three matches for the new episode on last week's edition of ICW Fight Club. BT Gunn will take on Che Monet, Kez Evans will wrestle Buffa, and Glasgow Grindhouse will be in tag team action.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. WWE SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on demand

Two recent programs that were unable to initially be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives will be made available over the weekend. RAW and SmackDown have a 30-day delay due to contractual rights with television networks. Meanwhile, Main Event has about a two-and-a-half week delay due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Main Event from August 15th will be added to the archives on Saturday, September 3rd. The show featured many former champions, with Shelton Benjamin battling Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

A month old episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be added to both platforms on Sunday, September 4th. The event initially aired on September 5th and featured the big returns of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. SmackDown also had a Women's Gauntlet match.

#2. NXT Worlds Collide Kickoff & #1. NXT Worlds Collide will take place

Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Worlds Collide will stream live on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The big event will air at 4 PM EST on Sunday, September 4th. The Pre-Show will stream beginning at 3:30 PM EST. With the early start time, the event will likely conclude before All Elite Wrestling's All Out show.

The Worlds Collide event will feature NXT's top stars battling wrestlers from NXT UK, RAW, and SmackDown. With the UK show being discontinued in favor of NXT Europe, the show will also serve as a farewell of sorts for the brand.

The big event will see Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate compete in a championship unification match. Other stars set to appear on the program include Ricochet, Carmelo Hayes, Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura, Gallus, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop, among others.

