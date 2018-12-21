10 Superstars worthy of being in the Wrestlemania 35 main event

Both men are rumored to be in consideration for Wrestlemania 35's main event picture.

Wrestlemania was not, in fact, the first ever sports entertainment pay per view. It was preceded by the Wrestling Challenge, a tournament style format which was won by Junk Yard Dog, and Starrcade, NWA's glorious supercard with names like Ric Flair and Harley Race attached.

Yet, Wrestlemania is where every pro wrestler wants to be at some point in their careers. It is the grandest stage of them all, the most prestigious arena possible for pro wrestlers to display their finely honed craft to a worldwide audience.

Over the years, WWE has put up some fantastic main events that have echoed throughout history. One such example is the titanic clash between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III. Another might be the iron man match which featured Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels wrestling each other for a solid sixty minutes without a decisive winner, before HBK finally got the victory in sudden death overtime.

With Wrestlemania 35 set to take place early next year, the time is ripe to discuss who will be making it to the biggest show of the year, and where they might be on the card.

Here are ten wrestlers worthy of being in the Wrestlemania 35 main event.

#1 Dean Ambrose

The Lunatic Fringe missed a great deal of time after a bicep tear but has looked impressive ever since his recent return.

Ambrose turned heel and attacked his former Shield mate, Seth Rollins, at a psychologically devastating time for fans and Rollins himself, as Roman Reigns had just announced his leave of absence to battle leukemia for a second time.

While Ambrose seems to have done well with his heel turn, he works better as an antihero babyface in the mold of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Why he deserves to be in the Wrestlemania 35 main event: Dean is a hard worker, a skilled veteran of the ring who can wrestle or brawl with equal aplomb. WWE has already acknowledged that a mid-card Dean sells just as many tickets as a main event Roman Reigns, and he has the chutzpah to create a great deal of buzz for Wrestlemania.

