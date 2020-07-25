10 Things WWE Superstars can get fined for

WWE Superstars have to follow some very strict (and sometimes, weird) rules and regulations set by WWE and can be severely punished for violating them. WWE may even suspend them, or simply fine wrestlers and employees who break these rules.

Throughout WWE's history, several Superstars have found themselves guilty of violating one or more of these rules and Vince McMahon has not hesitated to hold them accountable for their mistakes. But what are these rules, you may ask?

Let's take a look at 10 things that WWE Superstars can get fined for. Be sure to comment below and let me know your thoughts on the same.

#10 Blading (without prior permission from WWE management)

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho Talks About “The Animal” Batista Being Fined For Blading - http://t.co/q7sXTFFJMw pic.twitter.com/UV3jxMqDwd — Alfonso Marimon (@marimonwdesign) May 12, 2014

Blading is a term in pro-wrestling which refers to a wrestler intentionally cutting themselves open with a blade to bleed during a match. It was a common practice in the pre-PG era of WWE as it was common to see WWE Superstars busted open with blood all over their faces to enhance the drama.

But once WWE went PG, bleeding on live TV became a no-no. Yet, Batista decided to take matters in his own hands during his steel cage match with Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW in 2008. After the match, which saw Batista bleed all over the place, both Superstars didn't get the appreciation from backstage officials which they were hoping for.

Vince McMahon was so furious that he went on to fine Batista a massive $100,000 for this incident. As revealed by The Animal on Talk is Jericho:

"Then he starts passing out fines. So my fine was $100,000…My heart dropped. I thought it would be like $25,000…When he said $100,000, I was just heartbroken. I literally think that he sucked the life out of me that day. I think that's the day that I knew things were never going to be the same."

#9 Bleeding on the ring canvas

I never watched this match - What happened to Brodus Clay? Seemed to be bleeding a lot — Carmesi (@XDogeGamingX) June 10, 2019

While blading intentionally is wrong to some extent, WWE Superstars also get fined for accidentally bleeding on the ring canvas.

As revealed by former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay during an AMA on Reddit in 2015, during the ladder match between Christian and Alberto Del Rio at Extreme Rules 2011, he interfered but took a nasty shot from the ladder and quickly jumped outside to not spill blood on the ring canvas, thus saving himself from a $3,000 fine. Clay said:

"Took a ladder to the head and you get fined by wwe 3k if you bleed on the mat so i dove out the ring to save a dollar. "

With WWE being a physical sport, there have been several instances where WWE Superstars have actually been busted open, so this rule seems a bit weird, don't you think?