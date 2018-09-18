Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 things you did not know about Roman Reigns

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Feature
923   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:48 IST

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Red Carpet
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Red Carpet 

Roman Reigns has become a legend in the WWE Universe. He won the 2018 Universal Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar. Reigns is also a polarizing figure, and audiences dislike him. Most people call him a silent badass.

He has been quite secretive about his personal life, and relationships. Today we have compiled 10 unknown facts about him.

#1. Related to The Rock

He is related to The Rock. In fact, they are cousins and his extended family also includes the current WWE tag-team talent The Usos. The Rock helped him in the 2015 Royal Rumble.

#2. Record holder

Before losing the 2014 Royal Rumble, he made a new record by eliminating 12 opponents. No other wrestler has eliminated that many people during the Royal Rumble.

#3. NFL before wrestling

NCAA Football - Georgia Tech vs Georgia - November 25, 2006
NCAA Football - Georgia Tech vs Georgia - November 25, 2006

Before joining the world of wrestling, he was on the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. Adrian Peterson was his teammate.

#4. Famous family

He belongs to the Anoaʻi family, which is famous in the world of professional wrestling. His brother Matt Anoaʻi did a reality show ‘Fat March’.

#5. Nice and tough

He is a tough guy in the rings who dominates his opponents. Outside of the ring Reigns is a caring father and a loving husband. He married Galina Becker, who has been his girlfriend since college.

#6. Youngest to receive the Slammys

Reigns won ‘Superstar of the Year’ at the 2014 Slammys when he was 28. These awards are wrestling equivalent of the Grammys.

#7. Idolises Bret Hart

Reigns idolises Bret Hart as a wrestler. Talking about Hart, he said: “Every time he’d come out with that leather jacket and give his sunglasses away to a kid in the crowd, I used to dream about being that kid. That hair, all that gear. To this day I still think he has kickass gear. He seemed like a stand-up guy. A nice dude. He is a cool dude.”

#8. Iron Man over Batman

Given a choice, Reigns would prefer to be Iron Man over Batman. Even in the ring, he kicks his opponents and then appreciates them much like Iron Man.

#9. Triple H likes him

CM Punk revealed that he did not want Roman Reigns in The Shield. Triple H, however like Reigns and ensured that he was a part of the team, along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

#10. Dream Opponent

He wants to fight The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns knows The Rock is the ‘Great One’ and wants to prove his mettle by fighting him.

