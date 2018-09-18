10 things you did not know about Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has become a legend in the WWE Universe. He won the 2018 Universal Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar. Reigns is also a polarizing figure, and audiences dislike him. Most people call him a silent badass.

He has been quite secretive about his personal life, and relationships. Today we have compiled 10 unknown facts about him.

#1. Related to The Rock

He is related to The Rock. In fact, they are cousins and his extended family also includes the current WWE tag-team talent The Usos. The Rock helped him in the 2015 Royal Rumble.

#2. Record holder

Before losing the 2014 Royal Rumble, he made a new record by eliminating 12 opponents. No other wrestler has eliminated that many people during the Royal Rumble.

#3. NFL before wrestling

NCAA Football - Georgia Tech vs Georgia - November 25, 2006

Before joining the world of wrestling, he was on the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. Adrian Peterson was his teammate.

#4. Famous family

He belongs to the Anoaʻi family, which is famous in the world of professional wrestling. His brother Matt Anoaʻi did a reality show ‘Fat March’.

#5. Nice and tough

He is a tough guy in the rings who dominates his opponents. Outside of the ring Reigns is a caring father and a loving husband. He married Galina Becker, who has been his girlfriend since college.

#6. Youngest to receive the Slammys

Reigns won ‘Superstar of the Year’ at the 2014 Slammys when he was 28. These awards are wrestling equivalent of the Grammys.

#7. Idolises Bret Hart

Reigns idolises Bret Hart as a wrestler. Talking about Hart, he said: “Every time he’d come out with that leather jacket and give his sunglasses away to a kid in the crowd, I used to dream about being that kid. That hair, all that gear. To this day I still think he has kickass gear. He seemed like a stand-up guy. A nice dude. He is a cool dude.”

#8. Iron Man over Batman

Given a choice, Reigns would prefer to be Iron Man over Batman. Even in the ring, he kicks his opponents and then appreciates them much like Iron Man.

#9. Triple H likes him

CM Punk revealed that he did not want Roman Reigns in The Shield. Triple H, however like Reigns and ensured that he was a part of the team, along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

#10. Dream Opponent

He wants to fight The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns knows The Rock is the ‘Great One’ and wants to prove his mettle by fighting him.