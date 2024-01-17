10-time champion to return after 175 days to cost Cody Rhodes major WWE victory? Exploring potential scenario

An absent WWE Superstar could return after 175 days away to cost Cody Rhodes a major victory later this month.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year after being the final entrant. Unfortunately for Rhodes, he came up short in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, and The Tribal Chief was able to escape with the title. Reigns is scheduled to defend the title in a Fatal Four-Way match at the premium live event on January 27.

Rhodes' former rival could also be planning on making his return to the promotion at Royal Rumble 2024. Brock Lesnar has not appeared since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The two stars shook hands after the match, but The Beast Incarnate has had a lot of time to think about the moment.

Lesnar could return during the Men's Royal Rumble match just when Rhodes thinks he is in control of the bout. The 10-time champion could get revenge on the former AEW star by preventing him from winning back-to-back Rumble matches and getting another opportunity to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Vince Russo explains why he believes Cody Rhodes should not be the face of WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared why he would not push Cody Rhodes as the top guy in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that it was nothing personal, but he would not book Rhodes as his top guy. Vince claimed that The American Nightmare does not have mainstream appeal and isn't going to get casual wrestling fans back into the product.

"If I am the WWE, I am sorry bro but I don't see Cody Rhodes as my hood ornament. I just don't, I am just being totally honest. It's nothing personal. It's what I have seen since he set foot back in the WWE. This guy is not gonna get you mainstream. He's not gonna get you your casuals back. Your audience is not gonna grow one iota with Cody Rhodes as the champion," said Russo. [From 06:11 onwards]

The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar was very entertaining last year. It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar is one of the surprise entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match later this month.

