10-time champion's return to Triple H's WWE reportedly held up due to a "money situation"

WWE just wrapped up an eventful Survivor Series show that featured a highly entertaining Women's WarGames match. Rumors of Sasha Banks' return circulated online leading up to Survivor Series, but she never appeared, and Dave Meltzer has now revealed an update on the superstar's status.

Sasha Banks has maintained her presence in the public domain despite not being an active competitor since May. Several eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a mysterious figure in the Survivor Series poster, leading them to believe that Banks was indeed on her way back.

However, during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer reported that Sasha Banks and the company are still engaged in contract negotiations, which seem to have stalled due to a monetary issue.

"Well, you know, I mean, they are in contract talks, you know. The last I heard, it was a money situation. That was a long time ago, so I don't know where it stands right now," Meltzer stated. [51:00 - 51:23]

The Legit Boss has done well for herself outside WWE over the past couple of years and recently even teased that something massive was to happen in November.

The initial belief was that Sasha would reappear on TV, but there might be something unexpected in store for her future in wrestling.

Will former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks join AEW?

While it's been over six months since Banks' last match at a live event, the popular superstar hasn't stopped training in the ring with other wrestlers. The 10-time champion posted a TikTok video following Survivor Series and dropped a huge hint about her long-awaited return to action.

Banks' post included AEW and WWE hashtags which have naturally given rise to speculation about a move to Tony Khan's company.

Triple H has been quite vocal about his intentions to get both Sasha Banks and Naomi back in the promotion, but he might have stiff competition from All Elite Wrestling regarding Sasha's signature.

Banks' social media activity hints at her impending return to the ring, but where do you see it happening? WWE or AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

