What if Sasha Banks returns to WWE at Survivor Series 2022?

Six-time Women's Champion Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) is rumored to return to WWE at Survivor Series 2022. The Premium Live Event will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 27.

The WWE Universe was left stunned when Sasha Banks and Naomi exited the company earlier this year. Their shock departure on the May 16 episode of RAW was reportedly due to creative frustrations.

For those unaware of the recent events, Sasha took to Instagram to give a teaser on "exciting things" for November. WWE fans promptly linked it to a wrestling return. The graphic for the Women's WarGames Match hints at Banks' signature hair color on the mystery fifth competitor in Bianca Belair's team.

The highly anticipated return of Banks at Survivor Series 2022 could lead to numerous interesting stories. WWE could re-introduce the Boss & Glow pair and book them into a program for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Naomi will probably make a comeback when she sees her pal back in the ring.

The Legit Boss could also turn heel on Bianca Belair midway during the WarGames Match, garnering heat from the crowd. This will set her up as the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship on the Road to WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair could also be included in the mix to facilitate the rumored program at the Show of Shows. Sky's the limit!

Amidst rumors of her return, Sasha recently took to social media to declare that she loved her life. It is true for a superstar earning more than $2 million per year, but the words also hint a WWE return.

Sasha Banks' supposed WWE return at Survivor Series 2022 will rattle the power structure on RAW

Booking Sasha Banks could prove to be tough. Triple H prefers stables over individuality, which has led to WarGames, and Banks might be pitched for the same. She would be unstoppable at Bianca Belair's side while her heel transition would settle Damage CTRL's cascading run. To summarize, The Boss will tilt the odds in the favor of whichever side she chooses to be.

Much has changed since Banks left the business. Rhea Ripley has taken the mantle of the top heel in the red brand since she joined The Judgment Day. Could the popular babyface Sasha and Rhea be pitted against each other? Both were rivals a while ago and Triple H could capitalize on that story.

Do you think Sasha Banks will return at Survivor Series 2022? Sound off in the comments.

