The men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023 will see Cody Rhodes join forces with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn to lock horns with Team Judgment Day. However, the babyfaces could lose the encounter due to a 10-time champion turning heel.

The superstar in question is none other than Jey Uso. For those unaware, Randy Orton is rumored to be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes at the event. The American Nightmare recently hinted at recruiting The Legend Killer to his team.

If that is indeed the case, Jey may take offence to that, given his history with The Viper. The 10-time champion's differences with Orton may take center stage during the WarGames match, leading to Main Event Jey turning on him.

While Uso has been a babyface since June 16, 2023, he may finally embrace the dark side after five months and lay waste to The Viper at the event. This potential angle could lead to The Judgment Day taking advantage of the situation to prevail over the babyfaces.

However, these are mere speculations and seem a bit far-fetched at the moment. Nonetheless, one can never say never when it comes to the Stamford-based company.

Randy Orton reflects on Cody Rhodes' contribution in his career

Despite not sharing the same locker room for years, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are still best buds. Their friendship dates back to late 2000s when they were part of The Legacy.

In an earlier interview with Inside The Ropes, Orton reflected on the duo's days in the faction. The Viper revealed that The Amercian Nightmare was his " babysitter" for nearly three years of his career.

"Cody, he was young, but I was still young when he came up, and I was still kind of in a period of time where I needed a babysitter. Orton said. " Cody, probably, is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him, I might not be here right now. Like, he was my babysitter after the show.” [H/T: Clutchpoints]

