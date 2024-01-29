10-time WWE champion to make his final appearance on Monday Night RAW tonight? Next booking step explored

With Royal Rumble 2024 in the rearview mirror, WWE RAW tonight will feature all the fallout from the premium live event.

Aside from Cody Rhodes winning back-to-back Royal Rumble matches, one of the major talking points from the marquee show was how WWE rekindled the Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso saga.

The two men were the first two entrants in the 30-man battle royale. Jimmy and Jey lasted over half an hour and gave fans a preview of what to expect if they clash in a singles match at WrestleMania 40.

The "Main Event" Jey Uso has embarked on a new chapter since parting ways with The Bloodline last year. However, his twin brother has continued to be an obstacle in his path.

Jimmy cost Jey and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in October last year.

A feud between the two brothers has been brewing for a long time. However, a full-fledged rivalry hasn't materialized yet, simply because the two men are competing under different brands.

With Cody Rhodes likely to head to SmackDown to feud with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso could follow in his footsteps and make things more personal with his brother.

Therefore, it is within the realm of possibility that Jey may make his final appearance on RAW tonight. He could address the WWE Universe and put Jimmy Uso on notice by announcing his return to SmackDown.

Jey Uso to headline WWE WrestleMania 40

In an interview with TNT Sports, Jey Uso expressed his desire to face Jimmy in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40:

''And I do want a main event and I mean main event WrestleMania with my twin brother in front of 100,000 people. Maybe I go Night One and then Roman [Reigns] is Night Two, like we’re still running The Bloodline is what I'm saying."

Only time will tell when the two twin brothers will come face-to-face again. As for tonight, Jey Uso will face Bronson Reed in a singles match on RAW.

