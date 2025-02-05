10-time WWE Champion to return at Elimination Chamber & replace Seth Rollins due to injury? Potential explored

With the 2025 Royal Rumble in the history books, WWE is gearing up for the 15th annual Elimination Chamber event. The upcoming premium live event will be held at the Rogers Center in Toronto and will have massive implications on The Road to WrestleMania 41. That said, the traditional Chamber matches are starting to take shape. John Cena and CM Punk have been confirmed for the Men's bout and Liv Morgan for the Women's match so far.

Seth Rollins failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41. While Roman Reigns was on the verge of eliminating The Visionary, CM Punk seized the opportunity and tossed the two former SHIELD members out of the ring. This infuriated The Architect, who attacked Reigns and smashed his face with two Stomps to take him out.

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion has another chance of getting a WrestleMania moment. He will face Finn Balor next week on RAW in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match to join Punk and Cena. The Visionary is the favorite to qualify for the Chamber match.

In a surprising twist, Roman Reigns could launch an attack on Seth Rollins just ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber to get revenge for his Rumble assault. Following this, 10-time WWE Champion Randy Orton could return and enter the Men’s Chamber match, replacing Rollins. The Viper could even win the match-up in Toronto.

This twist would plant seeds for two massive 'Mania showdowns. By winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton could finally clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in a dream bout. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, could embark on his feud against Seth Rollins, as there are reports of a potential triple-threat match featuring the former Hounds of Justice and CM Punk at this year's The Show of Shows.

That said, the proposed angle above is purely speculative at this point. The WWE Universe will have to tune in to find out how The Road to WrestleMania unfolds.

When Seth Rollins broke his character and praised former WWE Champion Roman Reigns

On-screen, Reigns and Rollins are two of the biggest enemies, but in real life, they still consider each other good friends.

Last year, before WrestleMania 40, during an interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN, Seth Rollins broke his character. He praised Roman Reigns despite being involved in a heated rivalry with The Rock. The Visionary labeled The OTC “one of the greatest to ever do it" and called him his brother.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative has in store for The Visionary and The Undisputed Tribal Chief.

