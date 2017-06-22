10 top Superstars to have graduated from NXT

There have been more successful NXT superstars than you might remember.

Nakamura thrived in NXT and has continued to impress since joining Smackdown Live

Back in 2012, WWE decided that it was time to close down their primary developmental territory, FCW, and replace it with something newer and fresher. Thus, off the back of this decision, NXT was born, and it has evolved continuously ever since its inception.

Big names have come and gone, but one thing that has always remained consistent is the ability of NXT to produce superstars that are capable of going on to achieve great things on the main roster. In this sense, it can be agreed that NXT has been a major success.

Whilst some members of the WWE Universe argue that NXT has already peaked, the fact remains that it will continue to supply the WWE with some major talent for many years to come.

To celebrate the overall success that NXT has become, and the transformative effect that it's had on the entire wrestling world, let's run through the ten best Superstars that NXT has ever produced. You may be surprised at some of the names that didn't even get to feature.

Honourable Mentions

Neville shakes hands with Finn Balor after they had collided in NXT

The pure volume of superstars that have graduated from NXT to WWE is very impressive. This is illustrated by the fact that such a hugely talented individual as Neville, doesn't even make the top 10. The Englishman became the first man ever to hold the NXT Title and the NXT Tag Titles concurrently during his run on the yellow brand, and built himself into a household name down at Full Sail.

Sadly, with WWE's continued inability to do anything with the majority of their Cruiserweights, Neville's progress was stunted upon his arrival on the main roster. He shone briefly, however, twice nearly winning gold after running John Cena agonisingly close in a US Open Challenge match, as well as very nearly pinning Seth Rollins for the WWE World Title on an episode of RAW, after hitting a picture perfect Red Arrow.

The trio of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley find themselves in a similar scenario, as they all tore the house down regularly on NXT, making themselves fan favourites at various points.

However, thanks to some poor booking once they left the safety of developmental, all three of those talented women currently reside at a level far below where they should be, on the WWE ladder. Other acts to have enjoyed success both in NXT and on the main roster include Austin Aries, Xavier Woods, The Wyatt Family, Kalisto and Tyler Breeze.