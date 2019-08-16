10 unseen backstage SummerSlam photos; Heyman/Goldberg, Tag Team reunites, Bret Hart, and more

Triple H and Seth Rollins

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam PPV is officially in the books, and the highly acclaimed show featured a number of newsworthy moments, including the crowning of a new WWE Universal Champion in Seth Rollins.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his triumphant return to the ring and vanquished Dolph Ziggler after hitting the Jackhammer for the pinfall victory. Goldberg added insult to injury when he hit Ziggler with not one, but two post-match spears.

In other PPV news, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to the ring and wowed fans with a great showing against Charlotte Flair. The bout ended with Flair picking up the win, but the ring veteran Stratus impressed fans with a fantastic outing.

WWE.com has since released a gallery of 60 backstage images from SummerSlam, and in the following article, we take a look at 8 of the best-released images.

#10 Ric Flair supports his daughter

Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair

Following her impressive win, Charlotte Flair was greeted backstage by her father and Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The two shared a deep embrace following Flair's excellent match against Trish Stratus.

The new WWE photo gallery features more images of Ric Flair, who was all smiles at the big PPV event in Toronto.

#9 Ricochet, The Man and Jason Jordan share a moment

Ricochet, Becky Lynch and Jason Jordan

WWE star Jason Jordan's in-ring future appears to be over following lingering neck issues that have plagued the young Superstar since 2018.

Following his in-ring departure, Jason Jordan has transitioned into a backstage role in WWE, and in the photo above, he can be seen sharing a moment with Becky Lynch and Ricochet backstage at SummerSlam. Ricochet competed against AJ Styles at the PPV, and in the show's opening match, Lynch defeated Natalya.

