10 Wrestlers whose careers were cut short due to injury: where are they now?

Ali Akber

27 Jan 2020, 08:05 IST SHARE

Several top Superstars had to step away from the ring due to injuries

Wrestling is one of the meanest sports in the world, and the action inside and outside the ring can take a toll on the Superstars’ bodies. This has prompted WWE to constantly remind fans never to try the moves that the professionals perform inside the ring at home, in school, or at work, and only trained athletes can perform the moves perfectly.

Even though the men and women who entertain us in the ring go through years of intense training and are well versed with all the moves required to keep them safe, there’s always a chance that things can go wrong and cause injuries to the performers involved.

While injuries have kept many top Superstars from taking breaks, going under the knife, and even retiring temporarily, a few botched moves and injuries have completely ended the careers of the men and women who entertain us.

In this article, we will look at ten Superstars whose careers ended due to injury, and what they are doing today.

#1 Corey Graves

From inside the ring to the announce table

Corey Graves’ wrestling skills were one of the hottest topics when he was an active competitor. However, he had to take a break from wrestling, and ultimately retire from the sport in order to keep his health above everything else.

Graves was popular during his days in NXT, and fans who’d been following him since his indie days expected him to become a breakout star for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

However, while battling Neville, Graves suffered his first concussion which left him out of action temporarily. In early 2014, he suffered his second concussion which caused him to take some time off and eventually retire from the ring.

Since moving out of the ring, Graves has found a comfortable position near the ring at the announce table where he continues to work as a pre-show panelist and a main roster color commentator for WWE.

