WWE Superstars are extremely versatile individuals. Many wrestlers have featured in television shows, movies, and reality shows after making a name for themselves in the wrestling business.

Meanwhile, several former WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers have stayed active even after stepping away from the ring or reducing their schedule. They’ve tried their luck at various businesses to keep a steady inflow of revenue and stay busy.

It’s no secret that celebrity WWE Hall of Famers like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump have many business ventures. However, it’s the men and women who performed in the ring who have now become business owners.

With that being said, here are the 10 WWE Hall of Famers who are business owners.

#10. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has a yoga business

Former WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has helped transform the lives of many individuals. DDP had a successful career in WWE, during which he developed a yoga fitness program after discovering the health benefits of yoga through his then-wife Kimberly.

Slowly, DDP started passing on his knowledge to others. He finally came up with DDP Yoga, a yoga program that caters to the disabled and a wide variety of people.

Many current and former WWE Superstars, including Jake Roberts, have also benefited from the yoga program. In an interview, DDP spoke about what he aims to achieve from his business venture.

“There are people who will inspire you and there are people who will drain you. Choose wisely. I’m not going to be around people who drain me. I try to help people who are in a bad spot, but they have to change the story they tell themselves,” DDP said.

The WWE Hall of Famer further added that DDP Yoga is great for older people and those with disabilities.

“DDP YOGA is great for people who are extremely overweight or extremely beat up. It’s even great for people who are older. Really, anyone who can lift their arms can do the workout. I don’t know any other yoga program or any other workout that has people who can’t get out of a chair. In the last video of the series, I have a workout where you never get out of the chair because it is for paraplegics. The DDP YOGA app really has it all.”

The former WWE Superstar’s business venture has helped transform the lives of many individuals. DDP is involved in his project firsthand and is working hard to help others while building a name for himself.

1 / 9 NEXT

Edited by Arjun