10 WWE Superstars who haven't appeared for more than 30 days - and the reasons why

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun and for the Superstars of WWE, this means that they will want to stay as healthy as possible to ensure that they are included on the WrestleMania card.

While WWE is set to bring back some names for the WrestleMania card, there are several current WWE stars that have been absent from either SmackDown or RAW over the past few weeks or longer.

Whether this is due to injury or because of creative decision, there are some big names who have been on the sidelines over the past few months. And some could remain there past WrestleMania season, which is the worst-case scenario for WWE Superstars.

The following list looks at just 10 WWE Superstars who haven't appeared on TV for at least 30 days and the reasons why.

#10. WWE SmackDown star Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green made her main roster debut back in November when she was added to a women's Survivor Series qualifying match. The former NXT star was reportedly set to win the match, but suffered a wrist injury as part of the bout and was sidelined for several months.

The most recent update from Fightful regarding Green is that she has been spotted at the Performance Center and could be set to return to the ring in the build-up to WrestleMania in the coming months.

Green debuted on the SmackDown brand and while the SmackDown Women's Championship match is expected to be between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, Green could still be added into the mix and given her own match on The Grandest Stage of them All.

#9. WWE RAW Superstar Riddick Moss

Riddick Moss hasn't featured on WWE TV as much as many of the stars on this list, but the former NXT star has been missing since October 5 when he revealed that he had suffered a torn ACL in an update on his Instagram account.

Moss went on to work for several months with the injury but revealed as part of this update that he would be out of action for some time. Moss was undefeated on both RAW Underground and while wrestling on Monday Night RAW. But given his recent injury, he isn't expected to make his return ahead of WrestleMania, which takes place in around eight weeks' time.